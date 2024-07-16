Tiger Woods jabs Colin Montgomerie over retirement talk: ‘He’s not a past champion’

TROON, Scotland – Tiger Woods poked fun at Colin Montgomerie following his recent remarks about retirement and said that he’s earned the right to determine when and where he walks away from the game.

Montgomerie said during a recent interview with the Times of London that it was likely past time for the 48-year-old to hang up his spikes.

“There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go,” Montgomerie said. “Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

Woods was quick to remind Tuesday that, as a three-time Open champion, he was exempt into the year’s final major until the age of 60.

“Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt,” Woods said with a wry smile. “So he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.”

“When I get to his age,” Woods added, “I get to still make that decision, where he doesn’t.”

Woods has withdrawn or missed the cut eight times in his past 13 majors. This year has been a particular struggle in the majors, missing the cut twice and then posting an 82 – his worst-ever score in a major as a professional – at the Masters on his way to a last-place finish among those who made the cut.

Of his future, Woods said, “I’ll play as long as I can play and feel like I can still win the event.”

And has that belief wavered in the past two years?

“No,” he said.