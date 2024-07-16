 Skip navigation
The 152nd Open - Preview Day One
Tiger Woods reveals text message to Rory McIlroy as well as Tiger’s toughest defeat
NASCAR Cup Series The Great American Getaway 400 - Qualifying
Tyler Reddick holds on to top spot of NBC Sports NASCAR Power Rankings
nbc_indy_sales_hondatwic_240712.jpg
IndyCar at Toronto: How to watch on Peacock; start times; schedules; streaming

Tiger Woods jabs Colin Montgomerie over retirement talk: 'He's not a past champion'

  
Published July 16, 2024 07:04 AM
Todd Lewis talks to Scottie Scheffler about his preparations for the Open Championship and reports that Rory McIlroy feels he's bringing momentum into the major tournament.

TROON, Scotland – Tiger Woods poked fun at Colin Montgomerie following his recent remarks about retirement and said that he’s earned the right to determine when and where he walks away from the game.

Montgomerie said during a recent interview with the Times of London that it was likely past time for the 48-year-old to hang up his spikes.

“There is a time for all sportsmen to say goodbye, but it’s very difficult to tell Tiger it’s time to go,” Montgomerie said. “Obviously, he still feels he can win. We are more realistic.”

Woods was quick to remind Tuesday that, as a three-time Open champion, he was exempt into the year’s final major until the age of 60.

“Colin’s not. He’s not a past champion, so he’s not exempt,” Woods said with a wry smile. “So he doesn’t get the opportunity to make that decision. I do.”

“When I get to his age,” Woods added, “I get to still make that decision, where he doesn’t.”

Woods has withdrawn or missed the cut eight times in his past 13 majors. This year has been a particular struggle in the majors, missing the cut twice and then posting an 82 – his worst-ever score in a major as a professional – at the Masters on his way to a last-place finish among those who made the cut.

Of his future, Woods said, “I’ll play as long as I can play and feel like I can still win the event.”

And has that belief wavered in the past two years?

“No,” he said.