Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM10 wedges making a splash on Tour

Titleist has unveiled the latest edition of the most-played wedges on the PGA Tour.

Designed to produce a more controlled flight with increased feel and maximum spin, Titleist’s new Vokey Design SM10 wedges have already made a splash on Tour. The SM10 wedges were the most-played wedge at the Tour’s first signature event, The Sentry, and then again at The American Express, with more than half of the field (55%) gaming a Vokey gap, sand or lob wedge, and 29% putting the new SM10 into their bags.

Jordan Spieth, Justin Thomas, Max Homa, Ludvig Åberg and Wyndham Clark are just some of the players who are already using the new wedges in Tour competition.

“The best players in the world know exactly what they want from their wedges; the smallest details matter to them, and they are specific when it comes to describing the improvements they want to see,” said Aaron Dill, Titleist’s director of Vokey player relations. “Their feedback is invaluable. We are constantly leaning from them, and it’s that constant collaboration which allows us to get even better with each new generation.”

This most recent iteration features a new progressive center of gravity placements through the lofts, producing a more solid feel, controlled trajectory and tighter dispersion. Coupled with Vokey’s patented Spin Milled process, it delivers a more consistent spin pattern with each strike.

The wedges, which feature lofts between 46 and 62 degrees, will be offered in three different finishes (Tour Chrome, Jet Black and Nickel) and retail at $189 per wedge later this spring.