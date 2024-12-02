 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf: UK - Day 1
Hudson Swafford wants to return to the PGA Tour, but there’s still no pathway back
Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro
2024 Toyota U.S. Open swimming TV, live stream schedule
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tbvscar_241202.jpg
Young bounced back in a ‘big way’ after benching
nbc_pft_bills_241202.jpg
Bills clinch 5th straight AFC East title vs. 49ers
nbc_bte_week14_241201.jpg
Examining Packers vs. Lions early NFL Week 14 odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

LIV Golf: UK - Day 1
Hudson Swafford wants to return to the PGA Tour, but there’s still no pathway back
Toyota U.S. Open - Greensboro
2024 Toyota U.S. Open swimming TV, live stream schedule
FSKATE-US-ISU-GRAND-PRIX
2024 Grand Prix Final figure skating TV, live stream schedule

Top Clips

nbc_pft_tbvscar_241202.jpg
Young bounced back in a ‘big way’ after benching
nbc_pft_bills_241202.jpg
Bills clinch 5th straight AFC East title vs. 49ers
nbc_bte_week14_241201.jpg
Examining Packers vs. Lions early NFL Week 14 odds

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tony Finau replaced in Hero World Challenge field

  
Published December 2, 2024 09:17 AM

Tony Finau has pulled out of the Hero World Challenge.

Finau was originally listed in the 20-man field for this week’s tournament at Albany in the Bahamas, but an updated field list posted by the PGA Tour on Monday morning did not include Finau and instead listed Sepp Straka as one of three sponsor exemptions.

No reason was given for Finau’s withdrawal.

Finau, who is ranked 26th in the Official World Golf Ranking, did not tee it up this fall outside of the Presidents Cup and hasn’t played since the Tour Championship. He had five top-10s last season, including a T-3 at the U.S. Open. He was T-4 at last year’s Hero World Challenge.

The Hero field still includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, though just two other top-10 players, Ludvig Åberg (5) and Wyndham Clark (6). Tournament host Tiger Woods will not participate.