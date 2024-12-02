Tony Finau replaced in Hero World Challenge field

Tony Finau has pulled out of the Hero World Challenge.

Finau was originally listed in the 20-man field for this week’s tournament at Albany in the Bahamas, but an updated field list posted by the PGA Tour on Monday morning did not include Finau and instead listed Sepp Straka as one of three sponsor exemptions.

No reason was given for Finau’s withdrawal.

Finau, who is ranked 26th in the Official World Golf Ranking, did not tee it up this fall outside of the Presidents Cup and hasn’t played since the Tour Championship. He had five top-10s last season, including a T-3 at the U.S. Open. He was T-4 at last year’s Hero World Challenge.

The Hero field still includes world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, the defending champion, though just two other top-10 players, Ludvig Åberg (5) and Wyndham Clark (6). Tournament host Tiger Woods will not participate.