Two-time champion Jordan Spieth, Patrick Cantlay highlight John Deere Classic field

Two-time champion Jordan Spieth and Patrick Cantlay highlight the field for the John Deere Classic, July 4-7 at TPC Deere Run in Silvis, Illinois.

The John Deere marks the final full-field event before the Tour heads to Scotland for the Genesis Scottish Open and then The Open Championship at Royal Troon.

Spieth, the 2017 Open champion, made the John Deere the first of his 13 PGA Tour wins in 2013. He also prevailed two years later.

Cantlay is making his tournament debut while Sepp Straka is the defending champion. Here’s a look at the initial full field: