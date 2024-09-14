 Skip navigation
Watch: Allisen Corpuz’s topped shot produces one of luckiest results you’ll ever see

  
Published September 14, 2024 10:33 AM

Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

With Americans Allisen Corpuz and Nelly Korda locked in a foursomes battle with Carlota Ciganda and Emily Pedersen on Saturday at the Solheim Cup, Corpuz hit arguably her worst shot of the match, a topped fairway wood into the green at the par-5 14th hole that barely got off the ground.

Luckily for Corpuz, her knee-high knuckler, as NBC Sports broadcaster Grant Boone called it on air, sliced away from the water and toward the green. Her ball took several fortuitous bounces, skimming along the edge of a greenside bunker and through some rough, before rolling up to about 25 feet with one final redirect off the back collar.

Just like she drew it up.

Korda didn’t let the moment go to waste, either. She drained the eagle putt to give the American duo its first lead of the match – and then celebrated with a huge hammer-down fist pump.