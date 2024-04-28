 Skip navigation
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Saves on the wire, Wilyer Abreu staying hot
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
What to watch in Sunday's NASCAR Cup race at Dover
What to watch in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover

Saka doubles Arsenal's lead against Tottenham
nbc_pl_goalars1tot0_240428.jpg
nbc_pl_bougoal1_240428.jpg
Washington Commanders
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
New York Yankees
MLB: Toronto Blue Jays at Tampa Bay Rays
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire Watch: Saves on the wire, Wilyer Abreu staying hot
nbc_indyowardintv_220501.jpg
IndyCar at Barber Motorsports Park: How to watch on NBC, start times, schedules, streaming
NASCAR Cup Series Würth 400 - Qualifying
What to watch in Sunday’s NASCAR Cup race at Dover

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Watch: Fan catches Brandt Snedeker’s ball on the hop at Zurich Classic

  
Published April 28, 2024 09:24 AM

One fan forgot he was at a golf tournament Saturday at the Zurich Classic.

During third-round play at TPC Louisiana, Brandt Snedeker’s tee shot at the par-3 ninth was heading right and toward a hospitality tent. But before the ball could reach a cart path, which surely would’ve sent it bouncing into the structure, a fan turned into Omar Vizquel, catching the ball on the hop like a shortstop.

“Oh, no, he just caught the ball,” said the ESPN+ announcer.

Added the other commentator: “That’s a kid who plays a lot of baseball. He just forgot.”

According to Rule 11.1(a), “If a player’s ball in motion accidentally hits any person (including the player) or outside influence: There is no penalty to any player.”

Since the fan immediately dropped Snedeker’s ball once he realized his embarrassing mistake, Snedeker was able to play the ball from where the fan caught it. He and his partner, Chez Reavie, went on to save par, though through 54 holes, they placed 40th out of 40 players who made the cut.