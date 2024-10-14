 Skip navigation
What Matt McCarty earned for winning in his third career PGA Tour start

  
Published October 13, 2024 08:44 PM

It was technically his third career PGA Tour start but, really, just his second.

Matt McCarty qualified for and missed the cut in the 2022 U.S. Open. He spent that season on the Korn Ferry Tour, as he did in 2023 and 2024.

And then, the switch flipped. Beginning in late July, McCarty won three times in six starts, earning a promotion to the PGA Tour.

He began his stint as a full-time member with a T-63 at the Sanderson Farms Championship.

One week later, he’s a Tour winner.

McCarty captured the Black Desert Championship in impressive fashion on Sunday in Ivins, Utah, besting the field by three shots.

Here’s a look at some of the things the 26-year-old earned:

  • $1,350,000 in official money
  • Full-exempt status on the PGA Tour through 2026
  • Spots in 2025 Sentry, Masters and PGA Championship
  • Moves to 95th in FedExCup points (top 60 at the end of the fall season get into two early-2025 signature events)

He’s also the second player to earn a three-win promotion from the KFT and then win on the PGA Tour in the same season (Jason Gore, 2005).