Why Aaron Rai and these five other sleepers could contend at Royal Troon
As of last Sunday morning, Aaron Rai wasn’t in this week’s Open Championship field. Now, the Englishman now might be the most popular sleeper to lift the claret jug at Royal Troon.
“I have good feelings for next week,” Rai said Sunday evening at the Renaissance Club, where his T-4 finish in the Genesis Scottish Open earned him one of the final three spots into this Open.
Rai has now finished inside the top 20 in five straight starts – and T-7 or better in his last three. As a result, he’s climbed to a career-best 45th in the world rankings. He was T-19 last time out at a major, at the U.S. Open last month at Pinehurst. He has a T-19 at an Open, too, in 2021 at Royal St. George’s.
Statistically, Rai is above average in every strokes-gained facet, and he’s one of the most accurate drivers of the golf ball in the world. If there’s a weakness, it’s that he’s not particularly long.
In GolfChannel.com’s ranking of all 158 players in the field at Royal Troon, Rai slots in at No. 29.
Here are five other sleepers to keep an eye on:
Tom McKibbin
GolfChannel.com rank: 32
Why he’ll contend: I almost put McKibbin, the 21-year-old from Holywood higher, as he’s fourth on the DPWT in strokes gained off the tee, nearly top 10 in driving accuracy and top 30 in strokes gained approach. He was T-41 in his major debut at last month’s U.S. Open.
Victor Perez
GolfChannel.com rank: 35
Why he’ll contend: Perez disappointed at the U.S. Open after a third in Canada and T-12 at Memorial, but the T-10 at the Scottish was promising. Driver hasn’t been the issue, and he’s fifth on Tour in three-putt avoidance from outside 25 feet.
Austin Eckroat
GolfChannel.com rank: 46
Why he’ll contend: Maybe one of those guys who should be ranked higher, Eckroat is top 20 in total driving and strokes gained approach. He did miss the Scottish cut in his first taste of links(ish) as a pro.
Maverick McNealy
GolfChannel.com rank: 47
Why he’ll contend: McNealy’s Deere missed cut halted some good momentum that included a T-7 in Canada. But he’s top 40 in total driving, hits it low off the tee and is a good lag putter.
Jordan Smith
GolfChannel.com rank: 56
Why he’ll contend: Smith could be low Jordan, especially his he keeps driving it well (top 10 in strokes gained off the tee on the DPWT).