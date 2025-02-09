WM Phoenix Open 2025 payout: Purse, FedExCup points breakdowns at TPC Scottsdale
Barring a playoff, one player will lift the WM Phoenix Open trophy on Super Bowl Sunday before kickoff.
That victor will take home several spoils, including $1.656 million of the $9.2 million purse and 500 FedExCup points. The runner-up will get $1,002,800 and 300 points.
Thomas Detry, who leads by five shots, has earned $7,573,606 in his PGA Tour career, but he’s never cashed a check of more than $877,500.
As for Jordan Spieth, a win wouldn’t pushed him past Justin Rose for ninth in career money, but it would pad his advantage on No. 11 Jason Day. Spieth has $62,776,470 in career earnings entering Sunday.
Here’s what the top 25 finishers will earn, in prize money:
Win: $1.656 million
2: $1,002,800
3: $634,800
4: $450,800
5: $377,200
6: $333,500
7: $310,500
8: $287,500
9: $269,100
10: $250,700
11: $232,300
12: $213,900
13: $195,500
14: $177,100
15: $167,900
16: $158,700
17: $149,500
18: $140,300
19: $131,100
20: $121,900
21: $112,700
22: $103,500
23: $96,140
24: $88,780
25: $81,420
And in points:
Win: 500 points
2: 300
3: 190
4: 135
5: 110
6. 100
7. 90
8. 85
9. 80
10. 75
11. 70
12. 65
13. 60
14. 57
15. 55
16. 53
17. 51
18. 49
19. 47
20. 45
21. 43
22. 41
23. 39
24. 37
25. 35.5