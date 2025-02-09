WM Phoenix Open 2025 payout: Purse, FedExCup points breakdowns at TPC Scottsdale

Barring a playoff, one player will lift the WM Phoenix Open trophy on Super Bowl Sunday before kickoff.

That victor will take home several spoils, including $1.656 million of the $9.2 million purse and 500 FedExCup points. The runner-up will get $1,002,800 and 300 points.

Thomas Detry, who leads by five shots, has earned $7,573,606 in his PGA Tour career, but he’s never cashed a check of more than $877,500.

As for Jordan Spieth, a win wouldn’t pushed him past Justin Rose for ninth in career money, but it would pad his advantage on No. 11 Jason Day. Spieth has $62,776,470 in career earnings entering Sunday.

Here’s what the top 25 finishers will earn, in prize money:

Win: $1.656 million

2: $1,002,800

3: $634,800

4: $450,800

5: $377,200

6: $333,500

7: $310,500

8: $287,500

9: $269,100

10: $250,700

11: $232,300

12: $213,900

13: $195,500

14: $177,100

15: $167,900

16: $158,700

17: $149,500

18: $140,300

19: $131,100

20: $121,900

21: $112,700

22: $103,500

23: $96,140

24: $88,780

25: $81,420

And in points:

Win: 500 points

2: 300

3: 190

4: 135

5: 110

6. 100

7. 90

8. 85

9. 80

10. 75

11. 70

12. 65

13. 60

14. 57

15. 55

16. 53

17. 51

18. 49

19. 47

20. 45

21. 43

22. 41

23. 39

24. 37

25. 35.5