WWT Championship qualifiers include 18-year-old who won Tiger Woods’ junior event in 2022

Dylan Brack is a product of the Tiger Woods Learning Lab in Anaheim, California. He then won the inaugural Tiger Woods TGR Junior Invitational in Pebble Beach in 2022.

And this week, the 18-year-old Brack will make his PGA Tour debut on a course designed by Woods.

Brack, a Riverside, California, native who graduated high school earlier this year and has been competing in mini-tour and local events as an amateur, won the Monday qualifier for this week’s World Wide Technology Championship at El Cardonal at Diamante Cabo San Lucas. Brack shot 8-under 64 at Palmilla Golf Club to win the open qualifier by a shot over incoming PGA Tour rookie Ryan Gerard and former Oklahoma State standout Zach Bauchou. Vanderbilt alum William Moll earned the fourth and final qualifying spot in a playoff over Mitchell Schow and Alex Welch.

Brack eagled the par-4 second hole to jumpstart his round, which also featured seven birdies and just a single bogey.

Earlier this fall, Brack medaled at his PGA Tour Q-School pre-qualifier before tying for 56th and not advancing out of his first-stage site. He also qualified for this year’s U.S. Amateur at Hazeltine, where he tied for 117th in the 312-player field, after making the Round of 32 at the Cal State Amateur.

Not advancing through the Monday qualifier were, among others, former Tour pros Ricky Barnes, Kevin Stadler, Robert Garrigus, Spencer Levin, Bo Van Pelt and Grant Hirschman. PGA pro Michael Block and his son, Dylan, also did not qualify.