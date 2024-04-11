Wyndham Clark, 8 back of LIV player, isn’t worried: ‘They only play 54, so I like my chances’

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Wyndham Clark isn’t afraid to stir things up.

Prior to last year’s Ryder Cup, Clark riled up the tabloids by confidently saying, “I like to think I am better than [Rory McIlroy], and I want to prove that.” Clark later argued that had he said the opposite, he would’ve been criticized as well, but he then created even more bulletin-board material with his comments that the European team “might be leaking oil” because of a busy playing schedule in the lead-up to Rome.

On Thursday at the Masters, Clark seemingly took a playful shot at LIV Golf.

Clark, who admitted after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he nearly joined the Saudi-backed league prior to this season, turned in 3-under 33 to begin his first career round at Augusta National. However, he backed up on the back, doubling the par-5 15th hole and bogeying Nos. 11 and 18 to end up at 1-over 73.

That score put him eight shots back fo first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, a LIV member.

“Yeah, we’ve got 54 holes,” Clark said afterward. “In LIV Golf, they only play 54, so I like my chances. We’ve got a lot of golf left. As you can see, someone shot 7 under. I could do that tomorrow.”

Perhaps Clark, who earned $2 million via the Player Impact Program last year, is playing the long game.