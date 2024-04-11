 Skip navigation
Top News

Masters Tournament - Previews
Masters Tournament: Tee times, groupings for Rounds 1 and 2
The Masters - Round One
After 1-shot Masters Thursday last year, Will Zalatoris opens with 70
The Masters - Round One
The Bryson DeChambeau who shot 65 is not the one who called ANGC a par-67

Top Clips

nbc_smx_nottop10_240411.jpg
Inside Supercross’ Not Top 10 moments
nbc_roto_football_bonix_240411.jpg
Is Nix a fit for Raiders, Broncos in NFL draft?
nbc_nfldraft_sleepers_240411.jpg
Rogers’ 2024 NFL Draft biggest sleeper picks

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

Wyndham Clark, 8 back of LIV player, isn’t worried: ‘They only play 54, so I like my chances’

  
Published April 11, 2024 07:52 PM

AUGUSTA, Ga. – Wyndham Clark isn’t afraid to stir things up.

Prior to last year’s Ryder Cup, Clark riled up the tabloids by confidently saying, “I like to think I am better than [Rory McIlroy], and I want to prove that.” Clark later argued that had he said the opposite, he would’ve been criticized as well, but he then created even more bulletin-board material with his comments that the European team “might be leaking oil” because of a busy playing schedule in the lead-up to Rome.

On Thursday at the Masters, Clark seemingly took a playful shot at LIV Golf.

Clark, who admitted after winning the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am that he nearly joined the Saudi-backed league prior to this season, turned in 3-under 33 to begin his first career round at Augusta National. However, he backed up on the back, doubling the par-5 15th hole and bogeying Nos. 11 and 18 to end up at 1-over 73.

That score put him eight shots back fo first-round leader Bryson DeChambeau, a LIV member.

“Yeah, we’ve got 54 holes,” Clark said afterward. “In LIV Golf, they only play 54, so I like my chances. We’ve got a lot of golf left. As you can see, someone shot 7 under. I could do that tomorrow.”

Perhaps Clark, who earned $2 million via the Player Impact Program last year, is playing the long game.