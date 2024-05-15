Watch Now
Stars in good form make for exciting PGA Champ.
Scottie Scheffler may be the favorite at this week's PGA Championship, but the emphasis at Valhalla on precise play opens up the chance for any star to catch fire.
Scottie Scheffler may be the favorite at this week's PGA Championship, but the emphasis at Valhalla on precise play opens up the chance for any star to catch fire.
Knee 'not bothering' Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.
Ahead of the PGA Championship, Ludvig Åberg says that he will be wearing a knee brace for "safety reasons" during competition, but that he is feeling good overall.
OGWR, Waugh 'hopeful' for deal with LIV players
Ahead of the PGA Championship, Seth Waugh, John Lindert and Kerry Haigh discuss managing invitations for players from LIV Golf, and whether a deal can be reached by both parties.
Tiger's Ryder Cup captaincy still undecided
PGA of America CEO Seth Waugh discusses the conversations he's having over Tiger Woods possibly being a 2025 Ryder Cup captain, adding that nothing has been confirmed yet.
Waugh thankful for rollback avoiding bifurcation
Seth Waugh and John Lindert, CEO and president of PGA of America, respectively, discuss the organization's thought process in its response to the USGA and R&A golf ball rollback.
McIlroy low on positivity for PGA Tour-PIF deal
The Live From crew react to Rory McIlroy’s comments about the state of PGA Tour-PIF negotiations in his press conference ahead of the 2024 PGA Championship.
Rory: Momentum, confidence benefit me in PGA Champ
Two-time PGA Championship winner Rory McIlroy speaks about his confidence and momentum ahead of this year's tournament at Valhalla Golf Club, as well as Jimmy Dunne's PGA Tour Policy Board resignation and more.
Why Valhalla plays to Koepka's strengths
Three-time PGA Championship winner Brooks Koepka discusses how he is feeling entering the weekend at Valhalla Golf Club, and how he plans to reset after his poor showing at The Masters.
Callaway Chrome Tour balls crucial for pros
Johnny Wunder talks with Francesco Molinari, Rasmus Højgaard and Erik van Rooyen about their use of Callaway Golf’s Chrome Tour golf balls.