Danielle Collins
Danielle Collins keeps on winning even with retirement looming. She’s in the Italian Open semifinals
Jan Jensen
Jan Jensen’s loyalty and patience pay off with her promotion to Iowa women’s basketball head coach
SX 2024 Rd 17 Salt Lake City Jett Lawrence w trophy.JPG
Jett Lawrence reflects on highs and lows of the 2024 Supercross Championship
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_plupdate_240515.jpg
PL Update: Manchester United best Newcastle
nbc_pl_everygoalmw37_240515.jpg
Premier League: Every goal from Matchweek 37
nbc_pl_tenhagintv_240515.jpg
Ten Hag proud of Man Utd’s response v. Newcastle

Watch Now

Stars in good form make for exciting PGA Champ.

May 15, 2024 04:55 PM
Scottie Scheffler may be the favorite at this week's PGA Championship, but the emphasis at Valhalla on precise play opens up the chance for any star to catch fire.
nbc_golf_gcpod_winnerpredictions_240515.jpg
2:38
Stars in good form make for exciting PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_lf_abergpresser_240515.jpg
5:32
Knee ‘not bothering’ Åberg ahead of PGA Champ.
nbc_golf_lf_owgrliv_240515.jpg
6:15
OGWR, Waugh ‘hopeful’ for deal with LIV players
nbc_golf_lf_tigerwoodsrydercup_240515.jpg
2:16
Tiger’s Ryder Cup captaincy still undecided
nbc_golf_lf_pgarollback_240515.jpg
6:47
Waugh thankful for rollback avoiding bifurcation
nbc_golf_lf_roryatpgachamp_240515.jpg
3:54
McIlroy low on positivity for PGA Tour-PIF deal
nbc_golf_lf_rorymcilroypresser_240515.jpg
9:05
Rory: Momentum, confidence benefit me in PGA Champ
nbc_golf_lf_brookskoepkapresser_240515.jpg
13:04
Why Valhalla plays to Koepka’s strengths
nbc_golf_lf_chrometourxball_240515.jpg
2:30
Callaway Chrome Tour balls crucial for pros
nbc_golf_lf_johnsontheegala_240515.jpg
8:30
Theegala takes in Valhalla: ‘This place is sick’
