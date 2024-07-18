 Skip navigation
Nigeria v Mali - FIBA Women's Basketball World Cup Qualifying Tournament
Embracing Heritage: Promise Amukamara and the Evolution of Nigerian Basketball
The 152nd Open - Day One
Golf Channel Podcast with Rex & Lav: Weather throws players for a loop on Day 1
New England Patriots v New York Giants
2024 NFL Hall of Fame Game: How to watch, schedule, location, preview

nbc_golf_lftheopen_brysondechambeau_240718.jpg
Rd. 1 conditions 'a difficult test' for DeChambeau
nbc_golf_lftheopen_justinthomas_240718.jpg
Thomas sets personal best first round at The Open
nbc_golf_theopen_lowryintvhls_240718.jpg
Lowry 'played my own game' in Round 1 of The Open

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
How to watch the 2024 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, start time, and more

  
Published July 18, 2024 03:26 PM

The 2024 Haskell Stakes take place this Saturday, July 20 at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. The winner of Saturday’s event will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

Standouts in the eight-horse field include 2024 Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Dornoch, and runner-up Mindframe, along with Mike Repole’s Fierceness, who was the 2024 Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite entering the race and winner of the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the 2024 Haskell Stakes.

How to Watch 2024 Haskell Stakes:

  • Date: Saturday, July 20
  • Time: 5:00 PM ET
  • Where: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey
  • TV Channel: NBC
  • Streaming: Peacock

How do I watch horse racing on Peacock?

Sign up to watch all of our LIVE sports and events, including horse racing.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Does Peacock have live horse racing?

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.