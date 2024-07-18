How to watch the 2024 Haskell Stakes: TV, live stream info, start time, and more

The 2024 Haskell Stakes take place this Saturday, July 20 at Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey. Live coverage begins at 5:00 PM ET on NBC and Peacock. The winner of Saturday’s event will earn an automatic berth into this year’s $7 million Longines Breeders’ Cup Classic (G1).

Standouts in the eight-horse field include 2024 Belmont Stakes (G1) winner Dornoch, and runner-up Mindframe, along with Mike Repole’s Fierceness, who was the 2024 Kentucky Derby (G1) favorite entering the race and winner of the 2023 Breeders’ Cup Juvenile (G1).

See below for additional information on how to watch and live stream the 2024 Haskell Stakes.

How to Watch 2024 Haskell Stakes:

Date: Saturday, July 20

Saturday, July 20 Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET Where: Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey

Monmouth Park in Oceanport, New Jersey TV Channel : NBC

: NBC Streaming: Peacock

NBC Sports is the exclusive home to the most important and prestigious events in horse racing, including the Kentucky Derby, Preakness Stakes, the Breeders’ Cup World Championships, Royal Ascot, and Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational Series.

