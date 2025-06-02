2025 Belmont Stakes updated odds: Post Positions, expert analysis, jockeys, trainers, and fun facts

While there will not be a Triple Crown winner this season, Saturday’s 157th running of the Belmont Stakes does boast the winners of the Kentucky Derby and the Preakness Stakes, Sovereignty and Journalism. Those two thoroughbreds and six other horses will race for the winner’s share of the $2,000,000 purse.

Journalism (8-5) is the current favorite with Sovereignty (2-1) and Baeza (4-1) garnering plenty of attention as well but there is speed and potential sprinkled throughout this eight-horse field. Hill Road claimed the local prep race, the Peter Pan Stakes, Rodriguez roared to a win in the Wood Memorial, and Crudo won the 2025 Sir Barton Stakes. A case can be made for each to challenge the favorites.

It often pays, though, to strongly consider the horse that closes as the favorite in the Belmont. The favorite has won the Belmont 66 times accounting for 42.6% of the 156 previous editions of the final jewel of the Triple Crown series.

Renovations continue at Belmont Park and so for the second consecutive year the third jewel of horse-racing’s Triple Crown will be held at Saratoga Race Course in Saratoga Springs, NY. That change of venue also means a change to the distance of the Belmont Stakes. Typically the longest race of the Triple Crown at 1.5 miles, Saratoga means a 1.25 mile “sprint” for the top thoroughbreds in the world for the second consecutive year and the eighth time in the history of the race.

Odds will be updated and Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) will share his prediction for the race as the week unfolds.

Race Details and How to Watch the 2025 Belmont Stakes

Date: Saturday, June 7, 2025

Saturday, June 7, 2025 Post Time: 7:04PM ET

7:04PM ET Site: Saratoga Race Course

Saratoga Race Course City: Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Springs, New York How to Watch: FOX

The Field for the 2025 Belmont Stakes

Lets run through the field for the final jewel of the 2025 Triple Crown season according to their post position.

#1 Hill Road (10-1) Sire: Quality Road

Quality Road Jockey: Irad Ortiz, Jr. | Trainer: Chad Brown

Irad Ortiz, Jr. Chad Brown Triple Crown Results: Did not run in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes (fever)

Did not run in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes (fever) Last Race: 1st, 2025 Peter Pan Stakes

1st, 2025 Peter Pan Stakes Fun Facts: Exotic Notion, the dam of Hill Road, spent her entire racing career in Argentina

#2 Sovereignty (2-1) Sire: Into Mischief

Into Mischief Jockey: Junior Alvarado | Trainer: William Mott

Junior Alvarado William Mott Triple Crown Results: finished first in the Kentucky Derby / did not race in the Preakness Stakes

finished first in the Kentucky Derby / did not race in the Preakness Stakes Last Race: 1st, 2025 Kentucky Derby

1st, 2025 Kentucky Derby Fun Fact: A descendant of the immortal Secretariat, Sovereignty is owned by Godolphin LLC, which was founded by Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, the prime minister of the United Arab Emirates and also the ruler of Dubai.

#3 Rodriguez (6-1) Sire: Authentic

Authentic Jockey: Mike Smith | Trainer: Bob Baffert

Mike Smith Bob Baffert Triple Crown Results: did not race in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes (foot)

did not race in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes (foot) Last Race: 1st, 2025 Wood Memorial

1st, 2025 Wood Memorial Fun Fact: Named for Sixto Rodriguez, an American musician who gained fame in South Africa, Australia and New Zealand and was the subject of the 2012 documentary “Searching for Sugar Man.”

#4 Uncaged (30-1) Sire: Curlin

Curlin Jockey: Luis Saez | Trainer: Todd Pletcher

Luis Saez Todd Pletcher Triple Crown Results: did not race in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes

did not race in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes Last Race: 6th, 2025 Peter Pan Stakes

6th, 2025 Peter Pan Stakes Fun Facts: Broke his maiden at Saratoga last August. Finished a distant 6th to Hill Road at the Peter Pan

#5 Crudo (15-1) Sire: Justify

Justify Jockey: John Velazquez | Trainer: Todd Pletcher

John Velazquez Todd Pletcher Triple Crown Results: did not race in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes

did not race in either the Kentucky Derby or the Preakness Stakes Last Race: 1st, 2025 Sir Barton Stakes

1st, 2025 Sir Barton Stakes Fun Fact: The Food Network’s Bobby Flay is one of Crudo’s owners

#6 Baeza (4-1) Sire: McKinzie

McKinzie Jockey: Flavien Pratt | Trainer: John A. Shirreffs

Flavien Pratt | John A. Shirreffs Triple Crown Results: finished 3rd in the Kentucky Derby / did not race in the Preakness Stakes

finished 3rd in the Kentucky Derby / did not race in the Preakness Stakes Last Race: 3rd, 2025 Kentucky Derby

3rd, 2025 Kentucky Derby Fun Fact: The thoroughbred is half-brother to both 2023 Kentucky Derby winner Mage and 2024 Belmont Stakes winner Dornoch

#7 Journalism (8-5) Sire: Curlin

Curlin Jockey: Umberto Rispoli | Trainer: Michael W. McCarthy

Umberto Rispoli | Michael W. McCarthy Triple Crown Results: finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby / finished 1st in the Preakness Stakes

finished 2nd in the Kentucky Derby / finished 1st in the Preakness Stakes Last Race: 1st, 2025 Preakness Stakes

1st, 2025 Preakness Stakes Fun Fact: McCarthy has won the Preakness twice - Rombauer in 2021 and Journalism in 2025 - but is seeking his 1st win in the Belmont

#8 Heart of Honor (30-1) Sire: Honor A.P.

Honor A.P. Jockey: Saffie Osborne | Trainer: Jamie Osborne

Saffie Osborne Jamie Osborne Triple Crown Results: did not race in the Kentucky Derby / finished 5th in the Preakness

did not race in the Kentucky Derby / finished 5th in the Preakness Last Race: 5th, 2025 Preakness Stakes

5th, 2025 Preakness Stakes Fun Fact: British-bred colt’s dam, Ruby Love, was a top turf miler in Chile

Enjoy the race and the finale of the 2025 Triple Crown season.