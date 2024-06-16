Skip navigation
MLB
Date
MLB
Colorado Rockies
Juan Hillman
JH
Juan
Hillman
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
01:23
Base stealing is biggest fantasy asset for Amador
Despite his low batting numbers as of late in AA, the Rockies’ recent switch hitting callup Adael Amador has a chance at fantasy value if he gets a boost from Coors Field and continues stealing bases at high rates.
Juan Hillman
COL
Starting Pitcher
Rockies roll dice on lefty Juan Hillman
Juan Hillman
COL
Starting Pitcher
Nationals release Juan Hillman
Juan Hillman
COL
Starting Pitcher
Nationals sign Juan Hillman to minor league deal
Juan Hillman
COL
Starting Pitcher
One-hitter for Hillman
Juan Hillman
COL
Starting Pitcher
Indians draft prep LHP Hillman in secon round
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Springs into action
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Using K-BB% to find waiver wire starting pitchers
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Saves and Steals: Díaz set to return Thursday
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Mixing It Up: Hurston Waldrep, Cade Povich, Drew Thorpe debut
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Fantasy Baseball Waiver Wire: Hunter Brown bounces back, Drew Thorpe debuts, Shane Baz looms
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Top 10 fantasy baseball prospects: June 10
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
