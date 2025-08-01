 Skip navigation
Yankees release veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman after a busy trade deadline

  
Published August 1, 2025 05:12 PM
MIAMI — The New York Yankees released veteran right-hander Marcus Stroman on Friday, a day after making a flurry of moves at baseball’s trade deadline.

Stroman, who is in his 11th season in the majors, was cut ahead of the opener of a three-game series against the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees acquired All-Star relievers David Bednar and Camilo Doval, as well as utilityman José Caballero in separate trades Thursday. New York also optioned right-handers Ian Hamilton and Yerry de los Santos to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to make room on the 26-man roster.

Stroman signed a two-year deal worth $37 million with New York before the start of last season and is still owed the rest of his $18.5 million salary. He has an $18 million conditional player option for 2026 that would be exercised if he pitches 140 or more innings in 2025. Stroman has pitched only 39 innings so far this season - he missed 2 1/2 months with left knee inflammation.

He made his ninth start of the season against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday, picking up the win after allowing four runs and six hits in five innings.

Stroman is 3-2 with a 6.23 ERA.