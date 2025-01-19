 Skip navigation
Avila scores 24 to help Saint Louis hold off Richmond 63-59

  
Published January 18, 2025 08:10 PM

RICHMOND, Va. — Robbie Avila had 24 points to help Saint Louis hold off Richmond 63-59 on Saturday.

Avila added nine rebounds for the Billikens (11-7, 4-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). Isaiah Swope had 11 points and Kalu Anya scored 10.

Dusan Neskovic led the way for the Spiders (7-12, 2-4) with 20 points. Jonathan Beagle added 12 points, six rebounds and three blocks. Apostolos Roumoglou contributed nine points, 10 rebounds and two steals.

Avila had 10 points in the first half for Saint Louis, which led 27-23 at the break.