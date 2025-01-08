How to watch Butler vs Providence Men’s College Basketball: Time, streaming info, preview for tonight’s game

It’s a packed night of college basketball on Peacock tonight, and the final match of the slate features the Butler Bulldogs (7-8) taking on the Providence Friars (7-8) from Amica Mutual Pavilion at 8:30pm ET. Both of these teams are looking to course correct: Butler is 0-4 in the Big East and enters the night on a seven-game losing streak (they haven’t won since December 3rd, against Eastern Illinois, and are winless on the road this season). The Friars started their season 5-0, but have lost eight of their last 10 and are 7-8 overall, 1-3 in the Big East.

This is the first meeting between these teams in the 2024-25 season. They played twice last year and took home one win apiece: Providence won the first meeting, an 85-75 overtime victory, while Butler narrowly took home the win in the second, 75-72.

Butler has been significantly tested during this losing streak: four of their last seven games have been against ranked opponents, including No. 9 Marquette and No. 11 UConn. And they generally haven’t been getting blown out in these games: six of the last seven have been decided by 10 points or fewer, and they’ve led at halftime in three of their last four. The Bulldogs have been led by fifth-year forward Jahmyl Telfort and senior forward Pierre Brooks II this season, with Telfort leading the team in scoring (15.8 points per game) and Brooks II second (14.8 points per game). Despite the losing streak, if the Bulldogs can put together a more consistent game, they’re well positioned for their first conference win of the season against Providence.

The Friars are coming off their fourth straight loss, 87-84 to No. 11 UConn, on Sunday, in a game in which Huskies head coach Dan Hurley referred to his team “cheating death” after being down as many as 14 points to Providence in the second half. Junior guard Jayden Pierre was the leading scorer for the Friars in the loss, tallying 24 points. Providence head coach Kim English described the loss as “a much, much different effort than the other night against Marquette,” referencing a 78-50 blowout loss on New Year’s Eve. “I felt like we were more together, more connected,” English said of the UConn game. “And we played that way. That’s a step in the right direction.

For full information on how to watch tonight’s game, as well as the entire slate of college basketball tonight on Peacock, see below.

How to Watch Butler vs Providence Men’s College Basketball

Date: Tonight, January 8th

Time: 8:30pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

