How to watch DePaul vs Seton Hall: Live stream info for Big East men’s college basketball game

  
Published January 7, 2025 06:44 PM

Peacock is your source for college basketball action, and no day proves that more than Wednesday, January 8. The four-game slate tips off with a Big East showdown between DePaul and Seton Hall at 6:30 PM ET. The Pirates will look to improve on their already commanding 25-10 series edge over the Blue Devils.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch DePaul vs Seton Hall:

  • When: Wednesday, January 8
  • Where: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ
  • Time: 6:30 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

DePaul:

The Blue Devils have fallen on hard times since beginning conference play, losing five of their last seven (including losses in all four of their Big East games). They hit a low during their last time out, losing 100-56 at Villanova. DePaul is always dangerous, though, due to their 3-point marksman duo of Jacob Meyer and Isaiah Rivera, who have combined to shoot 42.5% on over 10 3-point attempts per game.

Seton Hall:

The Pirates are also searching for their first conference win, having started out 0-3 in conference play. Seton Hall is coming off a sound road defeat as well, having lost 94-72 at Xavier on New Year’s Eve. The Pirates are allowing the second-fewest points per game of any Big East team this season at 63.9.

