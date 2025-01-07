How to watch DePaul vs Seton Hall: Live stream info for Big East men’s college basketball game

Peacock is your source for college basketball action, and no day proves that more than Wednesday, January 8. The four-game slate tips off with a Big East showdown between DePaul and Seton Hall at 6:30 PM ET. The Pirates will look to improve on their already commanding 25-10 series edge over the Blue Devils.

How to watch DePaul vs Seton Hall:

When: Wednesday, January 8

Wednesday, January 8 Where: Prudential Center in Newark, NJ

Prudential Center in Newark, NJ Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

DePaul:

The Blue Devils have fallen on hard times since beginning conference play, losing five of their last seven (including losses in all four of their Big East games). They hit a low during their last time out, losing 100-56 at Villanova. DePaul is always dangerous, though, due to their 3-point marksman duo of Jacob Meyer and Isaiah Rivera, who have combined to shoot 42.5% on over 10 3-point attempts per game.

Seton Hall:

The Pirates are also searching for their first conference win, having started out 0-3 in conference play. Seton Hall is coming off a sound road defeat as well, having lost 94-72 at Xavier on New Year’s Eve. The Pirates are allowing the second-fewest points per game of any Big East team this season at 63.9.

