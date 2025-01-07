 Skip navigation
How to watch Dayton vs UMass: Live stream info for Atlantic 10 men’s college basketball game

  
Published January 7, 2025 06:52 PM

Peacock is your source for college basketball action, and no day proves that more than Wednesday, January 8. The second game in a slate of four begins at 7 PM ET and pits Dayton against UMass in an Atlantic 10 matchup. The Flyers will try to build on their 15-10 historic advantage against the Minutemen.

Read on for all the information on how to live stream the game and follow college basketball on Peacock all season long.

How to watch Dayton vs UMass:

  • When: Wednesday, January 8
  • Where: Mullins Center in Amherst, MA
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Peacock

Dayton:

The Flyers look strong in the A10 again this season, currently clocking in with an 11-4 overall record, including a win over No. 7 Marquette. Last time out, however, George Washington gave them a rude awakening with an 82-62 thumping. Between Nate Santos, Enoch Cheeks, Zed Key and Malachi Smith, Dayton boasts a well-rounded offense with four double-digit per-game scorers.

UMass:

The Minutemen have not started conference play as well, falling to 0-2. This is a chance to bounce back on their home turf after losing 72-64 to Richmond at Mullins Center in their most recent game on Jan. 4. Shahid Muhammad is a player to watch as he leads the A10 in blocks per game at 2.3.

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch college basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99 per month for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.