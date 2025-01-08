How to watch St. Bonaventure vs Saint Louis: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Don’t miss tonight’s men’s college basketball quadrupleheader on Peacock. The excitement tips off at 6:30 PM with DePaul vs Seton Hall at 6:30 PM ET, then at 7:00 PM it’s Dayton vs UMass. The St. Bonaventure Bonnies take on the Saint Louis Billikens at 8 PM, and then at 8:30, it’s Butler vs Providence.

St. Bonaventure:

The Bonnies (14-1) have not dropped a contest since November 28. The team extended their winning streak to eight games last Saturday, defeating Fordham 86-66. St. Bonaventure, who is off to the program’s best start to a season since 1969-70, is 5-0 on the road.

Boasting one of the best defenses in the A10, the Bonnies have held 8 of their 15 opponents to 56 points or fewer this season. Additionally, they have won 12 of their 14 games by at least 9 points.

Saint Louis:

The Billikens (9-6) are 8-1 on their home court this season. They enter tonight’s match up on a 3-game winning streak following a 73-57 victory over Saint Joseph’s last Friday.

Saint Louis ranks fifth in the A-10 with an average of 77.7 points per game, largely thanks to the triple threat of Gibson Jimerson, Isaiah Swope, and Robbie Avila, who have combined for 64% of the team’s points this season. Overall, the Billikens are averaging 80.8 points per game and shooting 39% from beyond the arc at home.

