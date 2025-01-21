How to watch Marquette vs Seton Hall: Live stream info, preview for tonight’s game

Don’t miss tonight’s men’s college basketball tripleheader on Peacock. Ohio State takes on Purdue at 7:30 PM, then at 8:00 PM it’s Marquette vs Seton Hall, and Wisconsin vs UCLA at 9:30 PM. See below to find out how to live stream each game, as well as additional information on how to follow the men’s college basketball action all season long on Peacock.

Marquette:

The Golden Eagles are coming off a 59-57 loss to Xavier on Saturday which snapped the team’s 6-game winning streak. Senior forward David Joplin led the team with 18 points, while senior guard Kam Jones added 11 points and 6 assists. Jones currently leads the Golden Eagles in both scoring (19.1 points per game) and assists (6.7).

Saturday’s game marked Marquette’s first Big East loss of the season. However, with a 15-3 record entering tonight’s matchup, the Golden Eagles are off to their best start since the 2018-2019 season, when they opened 19-3.

Seton Hall:

The Pirates suffered their third consecutive loss on Saturday, falling 79-51 to St. John in their worst defeat of the season and their largest home loss since 2006. Seton Hall has now dropped eight of its last nine games and has struggled offensively this season. The Pirates currently rank last in the Big East in free throw percentage (.653), points per game (64.5), assists per game (11.4), and field goal percentage (.404).

Much of the team’s struggles stem from adjusting to a revamped roster. Four of Seton Hall’s top-five scorers from last season transferred or graduated, and the current roster includes seven new transfers.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Coleman, only one of two rotation players to return, continues to stand out for the Pirates. He eads the team in scoring (15.2 points per game) and rebounding (4.9 per game).

How to watch Marquette vs Seton Hall men’s basketball game:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 21

Tonight, Tuesday, January 21 Where: Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey Time: 8 PM ET

8 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other men’s college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Coverage begins with College Countdown at 7:00pm ET on Peacock



