How to watch Wisconsin vs UCLA: Live stream info for tonight’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

It’s Wisconsin vs UCLA tonight on Peacock as the Badgers and Bruins go head-to-head for the 8th time in program history at 9:30 PM ET. The Bruins lead the all-time series 5-2 and have won the last 5 match ups, with their most recent victory coming in the 2017 Hall of Fame Classic.

Tonight’s coverage on Peacock features a men’s college basketball tripleheader. The action starts at 7:30 when Ohio State takes on Purdue, then at 8:00 PM, it’s Marquette vs Seton Hall. See below to find out how to live stream each game, as well as additional information on how to follow the men’s college basketball action all season long on Peacock.

RELATED: Bruins vs Badgers Prediction - Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21

Wisconsin:

The Badgers enter tonight’s matchup on a 7-game winning streak after defeating the USC Trojans 84-69 on Saturday, improving to a 15-3 record. John Blackwell finished with a game-high 28 points in the win. The sophomore guard has quickly emerged as a leader in his second season with the Badgers, doubling his points per game (from 8.0 to 16.1).

“As a leader and a point guard I think that my job is to set the tone whether it’s just defense or scoring, especially on the road,” said Blackwell after the win. “When you’re playing a team on the road you’ve got to bring your own energy so setting the tone early is definitely a key.”

UCLA:

The Bruins defeated Iowa 94-70 on Friday, snapping a 4-game losing streak. Sophomore Eric Dailey Jr., one of five Bruins to finish in double figures, led the team with a career-high 23 points.

UCLA shot 62.1% from the field, marking the team’s best shooting performance since head coach Mick Cronin took over in 2019. The Bruins also showed defensive improvement, outrebounding Iowa by 10 in the win. However, they remain the third-worst-ranked team in the Big Ten in rebounds, averaging just 33.3 per game this season.

How to watch Wisconsin vs UCLA:

When: Tonight, Tuesday, January 21

Tonight, Tuesday, January 21 Where: Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California

Pauley Pavilion in Los Angeles, California Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

What other men’s college basketball games are on Peacock tonight?

Coverage begins with College Countdown at 7:00pm ET on Peacock



How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started