Bruins v.s Badgers Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Betting Trends and Stats for January 21

Tonight’s Big Ten men’s basketball schedule is highlighted by a marquee matchup between the Wisconsin Badgers (5-2, 15-3) and the UCLA Bruins (3-4, 12-6).

The Bruins won Friday by 24 over Iowa to snap a 4-game losing streak. They are 9-1 at Pauley Pavilion this season. The Badgers’ record is a perfect 5-0 in their last 5 tilts. Wisconsin won at USC Saturday, 84-69. They are 2-2 on the road this season.

Lets dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch the opening tip, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Badgers at Bruins

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 9:30PM EST

Site: Pauley Pavilion

City: Los Angeles, CA

Network/Streaming: Peacock

Game odds for Badgers at Bruins

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of BetMGM:



Odds: Badgers (+150), Bruins (-184)

Badgers (+150), Bruins (-184) Spread: Bruins -3.5

Bruins -3.5 Total: 141.5 points

Expert picks & predictions for Wisconsin at UCLA

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects the Bruins to cover: UCLA Bruins -3

“UCLA earned a much-needed victory over Iowa (94-70) on Friday, which broke a four-game losing streak. UCLA is at home in back-to-back games for the first time on Nov. 26 and Dec. 3, so this is a good situation for the Bruins.

Wisconsin is riding high with seven straight wins and a 5-2 ATS record in that span, but back-to-back road games on the West Coast becomes a good spot to fade this Badgers team who lost their only back-to-back true road games this season at Marquette and Illinois. I like UCLA -3 and, on the ML.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NCAA calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, injuries, and the schedule.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Badgers vs Bruins Best Bets

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Badgers & Bruins game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UCLA on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UCLA on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Wisconsin at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Wisconsin at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 141.5.

Badgers vs Bruins: Top betting trends and recent stats

UCLA has won 7 of its last 10 home games against teams with a winning record

6 of UCLA’s last 8 games (75%) have gone OVER the Total

Wisconsin is 11-7 against the spread this season

