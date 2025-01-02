How to watch Northwestern vs Penn State Men’s College Basketball: Time, Streaming Info for Tonight’s Game

Some of the first college basketball action of the new year kicks off tonight at 7pm ET on Peacock when the Northwestern Wildcats take on the Penn State Nittany Lions as part of a two-game Big Ten Slate. After that, the Rutgers Scarlet Knights visit the Indiana Hoosiers at 8:30pm ET, also on Peacock.

The Wildcats are 10-3 and enter tonight’s matchup on a four-game winning streak, most recently defeating Northeastern 85-60. It’s the third straight season starting 10-3 for the Wildcats, who are led by junior forward Nick Martinelli and senior guard Brooks Barnhizer. The duo are two of just four players in the Big Ten with seven or more games scoring 20+ points, and in the win over Northeastern, Barnhizer recorded 22 points and 10 rebounds for his sixth consecutive double-double.

“They’re a group that you want to cheer for because of how hard they play,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said of the team’s strong start. “They’re all about the right things, how they compete… When I first got here and no one came to the games, [I thought], how can you get a better environment? And I always answered the same way. Win. Over these past three years that’s what we’ve done. We’ve won.”

Penn State is also coming off a non-conference win, having defeated Penn 86-66 the last time out. The win marked head coach Mike Rhoade’s 400th career win, and five Nittany Lions contributed double-figure scoring, including guard Ace Baldwin Jr. Penn State enters tonight’s game 11-2 (1-1 Big Ten), and is looking to re-assert themselves after losing both regular season meetings with Northwestern last season.

Penn State is averaging 88.2 points per game, second in the Big Ten behind Iowa and sixth overall nationwide. Offensively, the Nittany Lions have focused on sharing the ball amongst multiple players, including Baldwin Jr., junior forward Yanic Konan Niederhauser, and senior guard/forward Puff Johnson. They’ve made a habit of not only defeating opponents but dominating them — all 11 of their wins this season have come by double digits.

For full information on how to watch tonight’s games on Peacock, including start time and how to access the platform, see below.

How to watch Northwestern vs Penn State Men’s College Basketball Tonight

Date: Tonight, January 2nd

Time: 7:00pm ET

Streaming: Peacock

Other CBB on Peacock Tonight: Rutgers vs Indiana at 8:30pm ET

