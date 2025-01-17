How to watch Rutgers vs Penn State: Live stream info for Monday’s Big Ten men’s college basketball game

It’s Rutgers vs Penn State on Monday night in a men’s Big Ten college basketball clash on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 6:00PM ET. See below to find out how to live stream the game on Monday as well as additional information on how you can keep up with all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

Rutgers:

The Scarlet Knights head into Monday’s match up riding a two-game win streak after a thrilling 85-82 on over Nebraska on Thursday night. Three Rutgers freshmen — Dylan Harper, Ace Bailey, and Dylan Grant — combined for 60 points in the win. Bailey posted his sixth double-double of the season, finishing with 24 points and 11 rebounds.

Rutgers, now 10-8 and 3-4 in conference play, looks to carry the momentum into Monday night’s showdown against Penn State.

Penn State:

The Nittany Lions are coming off a tough 90-85 road loss to Michigan State on Wednesday. Ace Baldwin Jr. returned to the lineup after missing Monday’s game against Oregon State due to an injury sustained in the Jan. 8 matchup against Illinois. Baldwin Jr. led the team with 20 points and 9 assists, marking his fourth game this season with at least 20 points. Senior guard D’Marco Dunn added a career-high 18 points, supported by forwards Zach Hicks (14 points) and Yanic Konan Niederhauser (13 points), but it wasn’t enough to overcome Michigan State’s offensive strength.

Penn State looks to put an end to it’s 4-game losing streak on Monday night.

How to watch Rutgers vs Penn State:

When: Monday, January 20

Monday, January 20 Where: Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA

Bryce Jordan Center, University Park, PA Time: Live coverage begins at 6 PM ET

Live coverage begins at 6 PM ET Live Stream: Peacock

