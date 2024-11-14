How to watch Virginia Tech at Penn State: Live stream info for Big Ten men’s college basketball game

Penn State welcomes Virginia Tech to University Park on Friday, exclusively on Peacock. Live coverage begins at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Keep reading for how to watch and live stream the Virginia Tech at Penn State men’s college basketball game. Plus, how to follow all of the Big Ten college basketball action this season.

This will be the 12th meeting between the two schools. The Hokies lead the all-time series 7-4, but Penn State has won three of the last four matchups. Both teams are 3-0 entering Friday.

Virginia Tech started the season with two blowout wins before being tested against Winthrop, who the Hokies edged 58-52. Jaden Schutt led the Hokies in the nasty game against the Eagles with 17 points, and clutch free throws from Brandon Rechsteiner secured the win. This team is in a rebuilding season after returning just four players from last year’s team that went 19-15 under head coach Mike Young. Of the returners, only Mylyjael Poteat averaged more than 10 minutes per game last season. Young was able to make some moves with the transfer portal, but time will tell whether this green team can build the chemistry needed to be a true threat.

Meanwhile, Penn State is riding high after three straight blowout wins, including two 100-point efforts to start the season. While the Nittany Lions weren’t able to hit triple digits against St. Francis (PA) (they notched 92), the offense is still humming nicely, especially Northern Illinois transfer Yanic Konan Niederhauser, Puff Johnson and Ace Baldwin Jr. Unlike Virginia Tech, Penn State boasts a solid group of returners who are all upperclassmen. Plus, they added nine new players via the transfer portal and recruiting.

How to watch Virginia Tech at Penn State men’s college basketball game:

When: Friday, November 14

Friday, November 14 Where: CFG Bank Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania

CFG Bank Arena in University Park, Pennsylvania Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

7:30 p.m. ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How do I watch Big Ten Basketball games on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started.