 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles at Ravens Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 13
Eric Winters.png
Defensive Back Eric Winters Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Malik Washington.png
Quarterback Malik Washington Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
nbc_ffhh_qbtrades_241126.jpg
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

nbc_pft_eagles_241126v2.jpg
Eagles at Ravens Prediction: Odds, Best Bets, Player News, Injuries, and Stats for Week 13
Eric Winters.png
Defensive Back Eric Winters Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American
Malik Washington.png
Quarterback Malik Washington Will be Honored as a 2025 Navy All-American

Top Clips

nbc_ffhh_dknix_241126.jpg
Berry likes Nix Offensive Rookie of the Year bet
nbc_ffhh_rbtrades_241126.jpg
Week 13 RB waivers: Abdullah, McNichols, Edwards
nbc_ffhh_qbtrades_241126.jpg
QB waivers thin, but Williams, Rodgers are options

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Chicago State College Basketball: Live stream info, tipoff time, game preview

  
Published November 26, 2024 02:23 PM

The red-hot Wisconsin Badgers host the Chicago State Cougars at the Kohl Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, with the action being streamed exclusively on Peacock. See below for information on how to watch the Big Ten basketball game as well as other college basketball action on NBC and Peacock.

No. 15 Wisconsin continues to impress this season, with three double-digit scorers fueling the Badgers to a 7-0 start. Senior guard John Tonje is currently No. 8 in the country in points per game, averaging 23 per contest to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore John Blackwell is averaging 12 points per game and senior Max Klesmit is putting up a 12.4 points per game average.

This season has been the complete opposite for Chicago State, which is after going 13-19 last season. Junior Gabe Spinelli leads a struggling Cougars squad with 9.0 points per game. Chicago State’s closest margin of defeat came by seven points in a 79-72 opening-day loss to Loyola-Chicago.

Saturday’s matchup features one of the Big Ten’s top teams against a struggling Northeast Conference squad. Here’s how to watch the game:

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State basketball head-to-head record

The Badgers lead the all-time series by a 4-0 margin, with the most recent matchup being an 80-53 victory last season. The closest game between the two teams was an 82-70 win for Wisconsin in 2017.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Chicago State men’s college basketball game:

  • When: Saturday, November 30
  • Where: Kohl Center in Madison. Wisconsin
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock?

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started