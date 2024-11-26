How to watch Wisconsin vs. Chicago State College Basketball: Live stream info, tipoff time, game preview

The red-hot Wisconsin Badgers host the Chicago State Cougars at the Kohl Center on Saturday at 1 p.m. ET, with the action being streamed exclusively on Peacock. See below for information on how to watch the Big Ten basketball game as well as other college basketball action on NBC and Peacock.

No. 15 Wisconsin continues to impress this season, with three double-digit scorers fueling the Badgers to a 7-0 start. Senior guard John Tonje is currently No. 8 in the country in points per game, averaging 23 per contest to go along with 5.4 rebounds per game. Sophomore John Blackwell is averaging 12 points per game and senior Max Klesmit is putting up a 12.4 points per game average.

This season has been the complete opposite for Chicago State, which is after going 13-19 last season. Junior Gabe Spinelli leads a struggling Cougars squad with 9.0 points per game. Chicago State’s closest margin of defeat came by seven points in a 79-72 opening-day loss to Loyola-Chicago.

Saturday’s matchup features one of the Big Ten’s top teams against a struggling Northeast Conference squad. Here’s how to watch the game:

Wisconsin vs. Chicago State basketball head-to-head record

The Badgers lead the all-time series by a 4-0 margin, with the most recent matchup being an 80-53 victory last season. The closest game between the two teams was an 82-70 win for Wisconsin in 2017.

How to watch Wisconsin vs. Chicago State men’s college basketball game:

When: Saturday, November 30

Saturday, November 30 Where: Kohl Center in Madison. Wisconsin

Kohl Center in Madison. Wisconsin Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Live Stream: Exclusively on Peacock

How can I watch college basketball on Peacock

You can watch Big Ten basketball games by first subscribing to Peacock. Then, either go to PeacockTV.com/Sports in your web browser or download the Peacock app on your phone, tablet, or streaming device and navigate to the Sports section. Find the LIVE game you want to watch and start streaming.

Are all Big Ten Basketball games available to watch on Peacock?

Peacock will stream 56 men’s basketball games and 26 women’s basketball games across the 2024-2025 season. Peacock subscribers will also get the first rounds of both the Big Ten Men’s & Women’s tournament live.

What devices does Peacock support?

You can enjoy Peacock on a variety of devices. View the full list of supported devices here.

Students, now you can get Peacock at a special discount — just $1.99/mo for 12 months. Visit Peacock to learn more and get started