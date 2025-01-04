 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Collin Morikawa had the most brutally honest reaction to Hideki Matsuyama’s record Kapalua win
The Sentry 2025 - Final Round
Hideki Matsuyama sets PGA Tour scoring record to open season at The Sentry
MX 2024 Rd 09 Unadilla Jo Shimoda peace.JPG
SuperMotocross 250 countdown: No. 5, Jo Shimoda keeps Honda’s expectations high
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_golf_rolfingsegment_250105.jpg
Matsuyama ‘remarkable’ around the greens in Maui
nbc_golf_morikawareax_250105.jpg
Morikawa ‘left everything out there’ at The Sentry
nbc_chky_ndpenn_250105.jpg
Highlights: Penn State shuts out Notre Dame

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

Nebraska hands No. 15 UCLA its first Big Ten loss

  
Published January 4, 2025 06:55 PM
NCAA Basketball: UCLA at Nebraska

Jan 4, 2025; Lincoln, Nebraska, USA; UCLA Bruins forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) looks to pass against Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Andrew Morgan (23) during the second half at Pinnacle Bank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

LINCOLN, Neb. — Brice Williams scored 16 points, Andrew Morgan added 12 off the bench and Nebraska beat No. 15 UCLA 66-58 on Saturday.

The Cornhuskers (12-2, 2-1 Big Ten) won their 20th straight home game to match the school record.

The Huskers took the lead midway through the second half and turned back the Bruins (11-3, 2-1) as they tried to come back.

The Bruins were within 61-58 in the last 30 seconds, but Sam Hoiberg made two free throws and Juwan Gary blocked Dylan Andrews’ layup to help preserve the win.

Tyler Bilodeau led UCLA with 15 points and Lazar Stefanovic added 10. Sebastian Mack, who scored nine points, made his first start of the season in place of the injured Eric Dailey Jr.

The Bruins shot 14.3% on 3-pointers (4 of 28), their worst mark from beyond the arc since they went 1 for 10 in a loss to Ohio State last season.

Takeaways

UCLA: The Bruins played their worst offensive game of the season in their first Big Ten game not played on the West Coast.

Nebraska: The Huskers picked up their second win over a ranked opponent this season and should be close to entering the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2018-19.

Key moment

Morgan, the Huskers’ reserve big man, followed his three-point play with a steal at halfcourt and driving reverse layup to give the Huskers the lead for good with 14:45 left.

Key stat

UCLA managed only two field goals over an eight-minute span of the second half as Nebraska’s one-point deficit turned into a double-digit lead.

Up next

UCLA hosts Michigan on Tuesday. Nebraska visits Iowa on Tuesday.