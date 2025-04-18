Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

Who is going dancing, and where?

NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals will be contested May 5-7 at six different sites with 12 teams at each site. The 72 teams consist of 29 automatic qualifiers that won their respective conference championships and 43 at-large bids. Five teams will advance out of each regional to the NCAA Championship at La Costa.

The selection show is schedule for 1 p.m. ET Wednesday on Golf Channel.

But until then, and as conference championships wrap up, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

UPDATED: APRIL 17

Top overall seed: Stanford

Last four in: Illinois, Miami, BYU, UC Davis

First team out: Washington, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Missouri

Ineligible due to .500 rule: UCLA*, Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia

*still has Big Ten Championship to play

(Note: Projected conference champions are italicized.)

Superstition Mountain G&CC, Gold Canyon, Arizona (Arizona State)

1. Stanford (ACC)

2. Arizona State

3. Auburn

4. Michigan State

5. Florida

6. Baylor

7. UNLV (Mountain West)

8. Illinois

9. Sacramento State (Big Sky)

10. Xavier (Big East)

11. Furman (SoCon)

12. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland)

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)

1. Arkansas

2. North Carolina

3. TCU

4. Duke

5. Houston

6. Oklahoma

7. Pepperdine (West Coast)

8. Kent State (MAC)

9. Miami

10. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)

11. Southern Miss (Sun Belt)

12. Alabama State (SWAC)

Keene Trace GC (Champions), Lexington, Kentucky (Kentucky)

1. Florida State

2. LSU

3. Texas A&M

4. Kansas

5. Kansas State

6. Cal

7. Purdue

8. Oregon State

9. BYU

10. Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN)

11. Tarleton State (WAC)

12. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)

Birdwood GC, Charlottesville, Virginia (Virginia)

1. South Carolina (SEC)

2. Northwestern

3. Virginia

4. Vanderbilt

5. Iowa State

6. Tennessee

7. College of Charleston (Coastal)

8. Campbell

9. UC Davis

10. Cal State-Fullerton (Big West)

11. Boston (Patriot)

12. Loyola-Chicago (Atlantic 10)

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas (Texas Tech)

1. Oregon (Big Ten)

2. Wake Forest

3. Ole Miss

4. Mississippi State

5. Oklahoma State

6. Georgia Southern

7. North Carolina State

8. Louisville

9. Western Kentucky (CUSA)

10. Denver (Summit)

11. Morehead State (Ohio Valley)

12. Youngstown State (Horizon)

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State)

1. Texas

2. USC

3. Ohio State

4. Arizona (Big 12)

5. UCF

6. SMU

7. Virginia Tech

8. San Jose State

9. Princeton (Ivy)

10. Tulsa (American)

11. Radford (Big South)

12. Quinnipiac (MAAC)