Top News

JM Eagle LA Championship presented by Plastpro 2025 - Round One
Two tied at LPGA event in LA; Nelly Korda four back after hitting every green
Corales Puntacana Championship 2025 - Round One
Past champ Joel Dahmen sets course record at PGA Tour’s Puntacana Championship
RBC Heritage 2025 - Round One
After disappointing Masters, Justin Thomas opens RBC Heritage with record-tying performance

Top Clips

nbc_golf_puntacanajoeldahmen_250417.jpg
Dahmen staying humble after breaking course record
nbc_golf_scottieschefflerreax_250417.jpg
Scheffler ‘great’ during RBC Heritage first round
nbc_golf_lpgajmeagle_250417.jpg
Highlights: JM Eagle LA Championship

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Brentley’s Bracketology: Predicting 2025 NCAA D-I women’s golf regional fields

  
Published April 17, 2025 11:16 PM

Who is going dancing, and where?

NCAA Division I women’s golf regionals will be contested May 5-7 at six different sites with 12 teams at each site. The 72 teams consist of 29 automatic qualifiers that won their respective conference championships and 43 at-large bids. Five teams will advance out of each regional to the NCAA Championship at La Costa.

The selection show is schedule for 1 p.m. ET Wednesday on Golf Channel.

But until then, and as conference championships wrap up, here’s a projection of how this year’s six regionals will look when the fields are finalized:

UPDATED: APRIL 17

Top overall seed: Stanford
Last four in: Illinois, Miami, BYU, UC Davis
First team out: Washington, East Carolina, Texas Tech, Missouri
Ineligible due to .500 rule: UCLA*, Clemson, Kentucky, Alabama, Georgia
*still has Big Ten Championship to play

(Note: Projected conference champions are italicized.)

Superstition Mountain G&CC, Gold Canyon, Arizona (Arizona State)
1. Stanford (ACC)
2. Arizona State
3. Auburn
4. Michigan State
5. Florida
6. Baylor
7. UNLV (Mountain West)
8. Illinois
9. Sacramento State (Big Sky)
10. Xavier (Big East)
11. Furman (SoCon)
12. Texas A&M-Corpus Christi (Southland)

Jimmie Austin OU GC, Norman, Oklahoma (Oklahoma)
1. Arkansas
2. North Carolina
3. TCU
4. Duke
5. Houston
6. Oklahoma
7. Pepperdine (West Coast)
8. Kent State (MAC)
9. Miami
10. Illinois State (Missouri Valley)
11. Southern Miss (Sun Belt)
12. Alabama State (SWAC)

Keene Trace GC (Champions), Lexington, Kentucky (Kentucky)
1. Florida State
2. LSU
3. Texas A&M
4. Kansas
5. Kansas State
6. Cal
7. Purdue
8. Oregon State
9. BYU
10. Florida Gulf Coast (ASUN)
11. Tarleton State (WAC)
12. Fairleigh Dickinson (Northeast)

Birdwood GC, Charlottesville, Virginia (Virginia)
1. South Carolina (SEC)
2. Northwestern
3. Virginia
4. Vanderbilt
5. Iowa State
6. Tennessee
7. College of Charleston (Coastal)
8. Campbell
9. UC Davis
10. Cal State-Fullerton (Big West)
11. Boston (Patriot)
12. Loyola-Chicago (Atlantic 10)

The Rawls Course, Lubbock, Texas (Texas Tech)
1. Oregon (Big Ten)
2. Wake Forest
3. Ole Miss
4. Mississippi State
5. Oklahoma State
6. Georgia Southern
7. North Carolina State
8. Louisville
9. Western Kentucky (CUSA)
10. Denver (Summit)
11. Morehead State (Ohio Valley)
12. Youngstown State (Horizon)

Ohio State University GC (Scarlet), Columbus, Ohio (Ohio State)
1. Texas
2. USC
3. Ohio State
4. Arizona (Big 12)
5. UCF
6. SMU
7. Virginia Tech
8. San Jose State
9. Princeton (Ivy)
10. Tulsa (American)
11. Radford (Big South)
12. Quinnipiac (MAAC)