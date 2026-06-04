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Serena Williams’ comeback to begin with 19-year-old doubles partner Victoria Mboko

  
Published June 4, 2026 12:12 PM
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LONDON — Serena Williams will make her eagerly-anticipated return to professional tennis playing doubles alongside a partner who is 25 years younger.

Victoria Mboko, the 19-year-old Canadian ranked No. 9, revealed she would have the “honor” of playing with the 44-year-old Williams as wild-card entries at the Queen’s Club.

They practiced on the grass courts in west London, with Williams seen hitting balls in a purple top and white pants.

“The Queen is back,” Mboko wrote in a post on Instagram alongside a picture of her standing next to Williams.

“An honor to share the court with one of the greatest athletes of all time this week,” Mboko added. “Even more excited to play doubles together! Tennis is pretty special.”

Speaking at the French Open, Mboko said of Williams: “I really look up to her. I mean, the fact that she even knows me is very exciting.”

Williams, a 23-time Grand Slam singles champion, stepped away from tennis in 2022. She has yet to say whether she plans to play at Wimbledon or the U.S. Open in 2026.