No. 24 Michigan shuts down UCLA’s second half rally

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Thumbnail
2025 Masters Tournament: Full-field and how players qualified
SX 2024 Rd 01 Anaheim 1 Jett Lawrence jumps in front of finish line.JPG
2025 Supercross Round 1, Anaheim 1 by the numbers: Jett Lawrence aims to double down
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
MLB: Miami Marlins at New York Mets
David Wright is hoping Juan Soto helps Mets win World Series title that eluded him

Top Clips

nbc_roto_bim_commandersvbucs_250108.jpg
Bet it in a Minute: Commanders-Bucs in Wild Card
nbc_golf_gc_samaanintv_250108.jpg
Marcoux Samaan reflects on her LPGA tenure
nbc_roto_rbs_jacksonmobley_250108.jpg
Grizzlies’ Jackson Jr. evolving into fantasy force

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores

No. 24 Michigan shuts down UCLA’s second half rally

  
Published January 8, 2025 01:19 AM

LOS ANGELES — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 of his career-high 36 points in the first half to lead No. 24 Michigan over 22nd-ranked UCLA 94-75 on Tuesday night in the Wolverines’ fourth straight victory.

The 7-foot-1 Russian asserted himself in the game’s opening minutes with back-to-back one-handed dunks over Tyler Bilodeau, who gave up 4 inches and 20 pounds to Goldin. On the second jam, Bilodeau got knocked to the floor.

Tre Donaldson added 20 points for the Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

The Wolverines twice led by 18 points in the first half before going scoreless over the final 2:22 to lead 47-37 at halftime.

Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for UCLA (11-4, 2-2).

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines improved to 2-16 at Pauley Pavilion with their first win in Westwood since 2002. They also avenged a 51-49 loss to the Bruins in the 2021 Elite Eight in Indianapolis.

UCLA: The Bruins have dropped back-to-back Big Ten games. They had to listen to Michigan fans chant “Let’s go Blue!” in the closing minutes after their own fans had already streamed out of the building where a season-best 11,121 attended.

Key moment

The Bruins opened the second half with an 18-4 run that gave them their first lead of the game. But then they went 7:14 without a field goal while Michigan was making seven 3-pointers and Donaldson was scoring 14 points to put Michigan ahead by 12 points.

Key stat

The Wolverines shot 54 percent (15-28) from 3-point range, with Donaldson hitting six. The Bruins missed all nine of their 3-pointers in the first half and finished 2 of 20.

Up next

Michigan hosts Big Ten newcomer Washington on Sunday. UCLA plays at Maryland on Friday in the opener of a two-game Eastern trip.