No. 24 Michigan shuts down UCLA’s second half rally

LOS ANGELES — Vladislav Goldin scored 21 of his career-high 36 points in the first half to lead No. 24 Michigan over 22nd-ranked UCLA 94-75 on Tuesday night in the Wolverines’ fourth straight victory.

The 7-foot-1 Russian asserted himself in the game’s opening minutes with back-to-back one-handed dunks over Tyler Bilodeau, who gave up 4 inches and 20 pounds to Goldin. On the second jam, Bilodeau got knocked to the floor.

Tre Donaldson added 20 points for the Wolverines (12-3, 4-0 Big Ten).

The Wolverines twice led by 18 points in the first half before going scoreless over the final 2:22 to lead 47-37 at halftime.

Bilodeau and Sebastian Mack each scored 17 points to lead four players in double figures for UCLA (11-4, 2-2).

Takeaways

Michigan: The Wolverines improved to 2-16 at Pauley Pavilion with their first win in Westwood since 2002. They also avenged a 51-49 loss to the Bruins in the 2021 Elite Eight in Indianapolis.

UCLA: The Bruins have dropped back-to-back Big Ten games. They had to listen to Michigan fans chant “Let’s go Blue!” in the closing minutes after their own fans had already streamed out of the building where a season-best 11,121 attended.

Key moment

The Bruins opened the second half with an 18-4 run that gave them their first lead of the game. But then they went 7:14 without a field goal while Michigan was making seven 3-pointers and Donaldson was scoring 14 points to put Michigan ahead by 12 points.

Key stat

The Wolverines shot 54 percent (15-28) from 3-point range, with Donaldson hitting six. The Bruins missed all nine of their 3-pointers in the first half and finished 2 of 20.

Up next

Michigan hosts Big Ten newcomer Washington on Sunday. UCLA plays at Maryland on Friday in the opener of a two-game Eastern trip.