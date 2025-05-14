Twins at Orioles - Game 2 prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, trends, and stats for May 14

Its Wednesday, May 14 and the Twins (21-20) are in Baltimore to take on the Orioles (15-24).

Simeon Woods Richardson is slated to take the mound for Minnesota against Cade Povich for Baltimore.

These teams were rained out last night.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Twins at Orioles

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 3:35PM EST

Site: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

City: Baltimore, MD

Network/Streaming: MNNT, MASN

Odds for the Twins at the Orioles

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Twins (+107), Orioles (-126)

Spread: Orioles -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Twins at Orioles

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Simeon Woods Richardson vs. Cade Povich

Twins: Simeon Woods Richardson (2-2, 4.01 ERA)

Last outing: 5/7 vs. Baltimore - 4.2IP, 2ER, 5H, 1BB, 1K Orioles: Cade Povich (1-3, 5.55 ERA)

Last outing: 5/6 at Minnesota - 6IP, 5ER, 6H, 0BB, 4Ks

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Twins at Orioles

Twins’ Game Totals are 14-21-3 to the OVER this season

The Twins are 6-14 on the road this season but 10-10 on the road on the Run Line

The Orioles are 6-11 at home against the spread this season

Expert picks & predictions for today’s Game 2 between the Twins and the Orioles

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Twins and the Orioles:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Twins at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

