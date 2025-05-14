Pirates at Mets Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for May 14

It’s Wednesday, May 14 and the Pirates (14-29) are in Queens to take on the Mets (28-15). Bailey Falter is slated to take the mound for Pittsburgh against Clay Holmes for New York.

The Mets won yesterday’s matchup, 2-1, off a Brett Baty homer in the 7th inning. New York won both meetings with Pittsburgh by one run (4-3 and 2-1). The Pirates are 2-3 in the last five games, but 2-10 over the previous 12 compared to the 3-0 run the Mets are on and 5-1 in the past six games.

Game details & how to watch Pirates at Mets

Date: Wednesday, May 14, 2025

Time: 7:10 PM EST

Site: Citi Field

City: Queens, NY

Network/Streaming: SNP, SNY, MLB Network

Odds for the Pirates at the Mets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Pirates (+218), Mets (-270)

Spread: Mets -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Pirates at Mets

Pitching matchup for May 14, 2025: Bailey Falter vs. Clay Holmes

Pirates: Bailey Falter, (2-3, 4.36 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 2 Walks, and 3 Strikeouts Mets: Clay Holmes, (5-1, 2.74 ERA)

Last outing: 6.0 Innings Pitched, 1 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Pirates and the Mets

Rotoworld Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Buccos:

“One of the angles I like in baseball is backing a team to avoid a sweep. The Pirates avoided a sweep against the Braves after two consecutive series of being swept. At +220 odds, the Pirates aren’t a bad look today in what could be another low-scoring affair.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Mets on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Pittsburgh Pirates at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 8.0.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Pirates at Mets

The Mets have won 4 of their last 5 games at home against National League teams

The Under is 18-10-3 in the Pirates’ matchups against National League teams this season

The Pirates have covered the Run Line in 4 straight matchups against the Mets

