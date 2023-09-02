Skip navigation
MLB
Cincinnati Reds
Carson Spiers
CS
Carson
Spiers
Greene expected to miss a week as one of 3 Reds pitchers to go to COVID-19 list
The Reds are on the outside looking in but remain in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Carson Spiers
CIN
Starting Pitcher
Reds promote RHP Carson Spiers on Friday
Pickups of the Day: Ronny’s Ready
George Bissell
,
George Bissell
,
Pickups of the Day: Aching for Andrus
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Saves and Steals: Orioles Lose Bautista
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Pickups of the Day: Going After Garver
David Shovein
,
David Shovein
,
Pickups of the Day: Going with Goodman
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Bellinger primed for payday after bounceback year
