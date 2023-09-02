 Skip navigation
Top News

South Sudan v Serbia: Group B - FIBA Basketball World Cup
South Sudan, world’s newest country, qualifies for Olympic men’s basketball after epic rise
AUTO: MAY 13 NASCAR Xfinity Series Shriners Children's 200
Cup and Xfinity Saturday schedule at Darlington Raceway
Aer Lingus College Football Classic - Notre Dame v Navy
No. 13 Notre Dame vs Tennessee State: TV, Time, Preview and Prediction

Top Clips

nbc_pl_evegoal1_230902.jpg
Doucoure gives Everton early lead v. Sheffield Utd
nbc_golf_lpga_portlandround2_230901.jpg
Highlights: Portland Classic, Round 2
nbc_roto_bte_cowboysgiants_230901.jpg
Betting Cowboys vs. Giants in Week 1

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Cincinnati Reds Hunter Greene
Greene expected to miss a week as one of 3 Reds pitchers to go to COVID-19 list
The Reds are on the outside looking in but remain in the thick of the NL Wild Card race.
Pickups of the Day: Ronny’s Ready
Pickups of the Day: Aching for Andrus
Saves and Steals: Orioles Lose Bautista
Pickups of the Day: Going After Garver
Pickups of the Day: Going with Goodman
Bellinger primed for payday after bounceback year