Olympic wrestling gold medalist Amit Elor to miss world championships team qualifier

  
Published June 10, 2025 06:36 PM

Olympic wrestling gold medalist Amit Elor will not compete at an event to determine the 2025 World Championships team on Saturday due to health reasons.

“I recently found out that I was anemic during the World Team Trials (May 16-17), which added up to be too much with my current injuries,” was posted on Elor’s social media. “In the meantime, I’m committed to safely working on strengthening my wrestling. I’m also very excited to contribute to the wrestling community by being more available for camps and clinics ❤️ Wishing the very best to all the wrestlers competing this weekend! No matter what, I’m sure we’re going to have an incredible team representing us at the world stage. To my Final X competitor, @glaudealex (Alexandria Glaude) you got this and I’ll be cheering for you at worlds!”

Last August, Elor became at age 20 the youngest Olympic wrestling gold medalist in American history, extending a five-year, 82-match win streak.

After competing at 68kg in Paris, she moved back up to 72kg (a non-Olympic weight) this year and qualified for this Saturday’s Final X.

Elor was due to face Glaude, 28, for the 72kg spot on the team for this September’s World Championships in Croatia.

TOPSHOT-WRESTLING-OLY-PARIS-2024
Sarah Hildebrandt, Olympic wrestling champion, retires to become national team assistant coach
In Paris, Sarah Hildebrandt became the fourth U.S. woman to win Olympic wrestling gold.