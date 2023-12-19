Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Profile
Profile
Login
Favorites
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
Washington’s Kalen DeBoer is the AP coach of the year after leading undefeated Huskies to the CFP
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
AM Racing names Hailie Deegan’s crew chief for 2024 Xfinity season
John Newby
,
John Newby
,
Jake Paul to accompany U.S. Olympic boxing team at Paris Games
OlympicTalk
,
OlympicTalk
,
Top Clips
Unpacking Eagles’ move from Desai to Patricia
Chase to miss time with separated shoulder
Garrett, Stefanski deserve DPOY, COY love
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
College Basketball
Golf
Olympics
Fantasy Sports
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
WNBA
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
AA Bowl
Rugby
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
Football Season Tools
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Basketball
Basketball Season Tools
Fantasy Baseball
Draft Guide Bundle
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Telemundo Deportes
Paris 2024 Olympics
Team USA
Olympics
GolfNow
GolfPass
SportsEngine
Favorites
Profile
Login
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
MLB
Kansas City Royals
Cesar Espinal
CE
Cesar
Espinal
Facebook
Twitter
Email
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Reports: Michael Wacha gets 2-year, $32M deal with Royals, Hunter Renfroe $13M contract
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo knew he needed to upgrade his rotation and fill a corner outfield spot this offseason.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Cesar Espinal
KC
Starting Pitcher
Royals land Cesar Espinal in Jonathan Heasley deal
Jonathan Heasley
KC
Starting Pitcher
#49
Orioles to acquire Jonathan Heasley from Royals
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Shelly Verougstraete
,
Reports: Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton agree to deals with Royals
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yankees Bolster Bullpen with González
Jorge Montanez
,
Jorge Montanez
,
Royals sign reliever Will Smith to $5 million deal to close out games in 2024
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
Shohei Ohtani joins Dodgers, signs record $700 million pact
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Close Ad