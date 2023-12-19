 Skip navigation
Cesar
Espinal

Michael Wacha
Reports: Michael Wacha gets 2-year, $32M deal with Royals, Hunter Renfroe $13M contract
Royals general manager J.J. Picollo knew he needed to upgrade his rotation and fill a corner outfield spot this offseason.
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gurriel Jr. Stays in Arizona
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Dodgers continue to steal headlines with Tyler Glasnow trade
Reports: Seth Lugo, Chris Stratton agree to deals with Royals
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Yankees Bolster Bullpen with González
Royals sign reliever Will Smith to $5 million deal to close out games in 2024
Shohei Ohtani joins Dodgers, signs record $700 million pact