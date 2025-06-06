 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Rookie Lexi Held scores season-high 24 points as Mercury close on 18-1 run to beat Valkyries 86-77
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
Breanna Stewart’s 26 points, 11 rebounds lead Liberty past Mystics 86-78 for 8th straight win
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is out for a 3rd consecutive game with a concussion

Top Clips

oly_swwbk_katharineberkoff_250605.jpg
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_lillyking_250605.jpg
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Syndication: Arizona Republic
Rookie Lexi Held scores season-high 24 points as Mercury close on 18-1 run to beat Valkyries 86-77
WNBA: New York Liberty at Washington Mystics
Breanna Stewart’s 26 points, 11 rebounds lead Liberty past Mystics 86-78 for 8th straight win
WNBA: Dallas Wings at Chicago Sky
Wings rookie Paige Bueckers is out for a 3rd consecutive game with a concussion

Top Clips

oly_swwbk_katharineberkoff_250605.jpg
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
oly_sww50bu_lillyking_250605.jpg
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
oly_swm100bu_shainecasas_250605.jpg
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

NASCAR Friday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

  
Published June 6, 2025 06:00 AM

The ARCA and Truck series are on track Friday at Michigan International Speedway, which will begin its first NASCAR weekend in June since 2019.

The Craftsman Truck Series will begin its lone session with a 50-minute practice starting at 1 p.m. ET.

NASCAR Cup Series All-Star Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open)
Good news, bad news ahead of Nashville weekend for NASCAR Cup teams
AJ Allmendinger enters Nashville after finishing a season-best fourth in the Coca-Cola 600.

ARCA cars are on track with a 50-minute practice at 2 p.m., followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m.

A 100-lap race will begin at 5 p.m. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner but absent from this year’s entry list.

Michigan International Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 6

Garage open

  • 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series
  • 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Truck Series
  • 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity

  • 1 - 1:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice
  • 2 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA practice
  • 3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (FS1)
  • 5 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees and winds from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 6% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.