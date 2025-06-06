NASCAR Friday schedule at Michigan International Speedway
Published June 6, 2025 06:00 AM
The ARCA and Truck series are on track Friday at Michigan International Speedway, which will begin its first NASCAR weekend in June since 2019.
The Craftsman Truck Series will begin its lone session with a 50-minute practice starting at 1 p.m. ET.
AJ Allmendinger enters Nashville after finishing a season-best fourth in the Coca-Cola 600.
ARCA cars are on track with a 50-minute practice at 2 p.m., followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m.
A 100-lap race will begin at 5 p.m. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner but absent from this year’s entry list.
Michigan International Speedway schedule
(All Times Eastern)
Friday, June 6
Garage open
- 12:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series
- 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Truck Series
- 6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — ARCA
Track activity
- 1 - 1:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice
- 2 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA practice
- 3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (FS1)
- 5 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)
Weather
Friday: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees and winds from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 6% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.