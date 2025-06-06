NASCAR Friday schedule at Michigan International Speedway

The ARCA and Truck series are on track Friday at Michigan International Speedway, which will begin its first NASCAR weekend in June since 2019.

The Craftsman Truck Series will begin its lone session with a 50-minute practice starting at 1 p.m. ET.

ARCA cars are on track with a 50-minute practice at 2 p.m., followed by qualifying at 3:05 p.m.

A 100-lap race will begin at 5 p.m. Connor Zilisch is the defending winner but absent from this year’s entry list.

Michigan International Speedway schedule

(All Times Eastern)

Friday, June 6

Garage open



12:30 - 5:30 p.m. — Cup Series

11 a.m. - 8 p.m. — Truck Series

6:30 a.m. - 10 p.m. — ARCA

Track activity



1 - 1:50 p.m. — Truck Series practice

2 - 2:50 p.m. — ARCA practice

3:05 - 3:25 p.m. — ARCA qualifying (FS1)

5 p.m. — ARCA race (100 laps, 200 miles; FS2, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Weather

Friday: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees and winds from the east-northeast at 5 to 10 mph. It’s expected to be 73 degrees with a 6% chance of rain at the start of the ARCA race.

