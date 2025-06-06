Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke

Skip navigation
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Gretchen Walsh, Katharine Berkoff swim second-fastest times in history at nationals
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, groupings for second round at TPC Toronto
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Search Query
Submit Search
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing
Top News
2025 Toyota U.S. Swimming Championships Results
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
Gretchen Walsh, Katharine Berkoff swim second-fastest times in history at nationals
Nick Zaccardi
,
Nick Zaccardi
,
RBC Canadian Open 2025: Tee times, groupings for second round at TPC Toronto
Golf Channel Staff
,
Golf Channel Staff
,
Top Clips
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
Trending Teams
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
All Sports
NFL
MLB
NBA
NHL
Soccer
Motors
NASCAR
College Football
Olympics
Golf
Fantasy Sports
WNBA
Men’s College Basketball
Women’s College Basketball
Paralympics
Tennis
Horse Racing
Cycling
On Her Turf
Figure Skating
Dog Show
Rugby
Navy All-American Bowl
WWE
Rotoworld
Fantasy Home
Betting Home
Fantasy Football
NFL Player News
Matthew Berry
Fantasy Baseball
MLB Player News
Fantasy Basketball
NBA Player News
WNBA Player News
PFT
Golf Channel
Watch
Podcasts
Favorites
Favorites
Profile
Peacock
Betting Home
Milan Cortina 2026 Olympics
Telemundo Deportes
GolfNow
GolfPass
NBC Sports NOW
SportsEngine
NBC Sports Press Box
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Profile
Login or Create Profile
Favorites
Menu
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
Watch Now
Berkoff sets American record in 50m backstroke
June 5, 2025 08:36 PM
Katharine Berkoff swam a time of 26.97 seconds to win the women's 50m backstroke and set the American record at the U.S. Swimming Championships.
Related Videos
05:07
King remains dominant in 50m breaststroke
04:48
Casas wins national title in men’s 100m butterfly
06:23
Walsh sets new championship record in 100m fly
09:11
Finke rallies over Foster in 400m IM at nationals
05:08
Walsh breaks her own American record in 50m fly
06:55
Curzan earns measure of redemption in 200m back
06:34
Douglass, Walsh finish 1-2 in 200m breaststroke
06:30
Hobson swims to U.S. Open record in 200m free
07:00
Weinstein tops Ledecky in 200m free at nationals
02:13
Olympians, Paralympians take on Top Chef in Milan
19:46
Finke outclasses field in men’s 1500m free in Indy
14:22
Ledecky sets scintillating time in 800m freestyle
05:41
Alexy smokes the competition in 100m freestyle
05:37
Huske outduels Walsh in 100m free at U.S. Champs
06:48
Urlando edges Foster in 200m fly at nationals
07:22
Bricker starts nationals with surprise in 200m fly
02:31
Bednarek notches 100m PB for Philly slam sweep
03:21
Jefferson-Wooden sets 100m WL in slam sweep
02:37
Ogando holds on for 200m win at Grand Slam Track
03:05
Paulino takes command to sweep long sprints in PHI
02:42
Nugent outlasts McLaughlin-Levrone for slam title
03:09
Britt hangs on for slam as Cunningham wins 100m
03:46
Bassitt grits out long hurdles Philly slam title
15:04
Sled hockey championship HLs: USA 6, Canada 1
03:27
Nugent outpaces McLaughlin-Levrone in 100mH win
03:40
Jefferson-Wooden staves off Thomas in 200m victory
04:32
Bednarek dominates 200m at Grand Slam Philadelphia
04:46
Arop cruises to win men’s 800m in Philadelphia
04:08
Dos Santos charges for 400m hurdle win in Philly
04:32
Cockrell sets facility record, wins 400m hurdles
Latest Clips
02:16
Highlights: 2025 Arnold Palmer Cup, Round 1
10:10
Highlights: 2025 RBC Canadian Open, Round 1
10:31
McIlroy quickly adjusting to driver at TPC Toronto
04:22
Bet on Cooper to make the podium at Thunder Valley
07:26
Deegan having ‘systematic rise to the top’
16:21
Elevation, track are key stories at Thunder Valley
02:08
Rory: Must be a ‘little bit better’ at TPC Toronto
10:06
Rodgers reportedly will sign with Steelers
01:12
Ward believes Ridley is a ‘Top 5' WR in the NFL
01:08
Swift is preparing for a heavy workload in 2025
03:47
How could Rodgers impact Steelers’ offense?
01:12
Richardson will miss minicamp with shoulder injury
15:32
Top counter-attack goals of the 2024-25 PL season
01:32
‘Hold on’ to Braves’ Harris II in fantasy leagues
01:17
Fantasy impact of Rockies SS Tovar’s injury
01:13
What Ragans return means for Royals’ rotation
06:10
Highlights: 2025 BMW Charity Pro-Am, Round 1
10:05
Every Jimenez goal scored during the PL season
16:39
Was Dolan or Rose behind Thibodeau’s firing?
08:26
Pacers must ‘put a little doubt’ into Thunder
10:19
Why Panthers Game 1 loss to Oilers was ‘crushing’
01:29
Is O’Malley worth betting on against Dvalishvili?
01:02
Take Cubs to win under 95.5 games in 2025 season
01:34
Haliburton may struggle to generate ASTs in Game 1
02:34
Why Sovereignty should be favored to win Belmont
18:43
Which conference benefits most from CFP changes?
02:19
Bet on Holmgren, Nembhard to win NBA Finals MVP
04:56
NCAAF’s revenue sharing era ‘is about to begin’
01:56
Djokovic undervalued in semifinals against Sinner
03:01
Inside meaning of June 1 in Belichick’s contract
Close Ad
Add favorite players, teams, and leagues with an NBCUniversal Profile
Continue