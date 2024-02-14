Skip navigation
Basketball Pickups: Nikola Jovic shines in Milwaukee
Steven Crowl, AJ Storr post double-doubles, lead No. 20 Wisconsin past Ohio State 62-54
No. 14 Illinois buries Michigan 97-68
Gard pleased with Wisconsin’s win vs. Ohio State
Underwood says Illinois still has to improve
Storr: UW’s early lead was difference vs. OSU
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
Basketball Pickups: Nikola Jovic shines in Milwaukee
Steven Crowl, AJ Storr post double-doubles, lead No. 20 Wisconsin past Ohio State 62-54
No. 14 Illinois buries Michigan 97-68
Gard pleased with Wisconsin’s win vs. Ohio State
Underwood says Illinois still has to improve
Storr: UW’s early lead was difference vs. OSU
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees
MLB
MLB Unsigned Free Agent
Jose Alvarez
Jose
Alvarez
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Drury homers, drives in 3 as Padres hold off Giants 6-5
Mike Clevinger came to the San Diego Padres from Cleveland, so he knows a thing or two about rain delays.
Jose Alvarez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Tigers release lefty reliever Jose Alvarez
Jose Alvarez
Det
Relief Pitcher
#48
Tigers re-sign Jose Alvarez to minor league deal
Jose Alvarez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
Tigers ink Jose Alvarez to minor league contract
Jose Alvarez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
José Álvarez undergoes Tommy John surgery Thursday
Jose Alvarez
FA
Relief Pitcher
#48
José Álvarez likely to require Tommy John surgery
Report: Jorge Soler agrees to three-year, $42M deal with Giants
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Padres add Jurickson Profar
Who’s the Next Josh Lowe? Fantasy Baseball Sleepers for 2024
Two-time Cy Young Award winner Corey Kluber retires at age 37
MLB Hot Stove Lowdown: Gary Sánchez joins the Brewers
Top 100 Starting Pitchers for 2024 Fantasy Baseball
