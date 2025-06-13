Two-start pitchers: Robbie Ray headlines the list of intriguing options for week of June 16

Hello and welcome to the 12th installment of our weekly two-start pitcher article for the 2025 MLB season.

I’ll be here every Friday to highlight some of the best two-start pitcher options in fantasy baseball leagues for the upcoming week, as well as some streaming options to keep in mind.

Thinking ahead with your weekly strategy can give you an advantage on the waiver wire and hopefully be a difference-maker in the standings at the end of the season.

This is a living document, so we’ll update the options below as the weekend moves along.

Before we get into it, we’ll start with a couple of notes on situations that may be unresolved or teams that may not have a two-start pitcher lined up for the upcoming week:

We still don’t have a clear picture on what exactly the Dodgers will do with their rotation to start next week. They have two spots that are lined up to pitch twice (vs. Padres, vs. Nationals) and anyone taking the ball twice for the Dodgers is worth a look in most mixed leagues, we just aren’t sure who it’ll be just yet. Matt Sauer and Ben Casparius worked in bulk roles or short starts in those rotation spots the last time through the rotation. It’s also possible that Justin Wrobleski gets another chance or they bring back Landon Knack to start in one of those games. The best bet of the bunch is Casparius, which makes him a strong addition in any mixed leagues where he may still be available. We’ll monitor the situation through the weekend to keep you informed.

There has been no official word yet from the Mariners, but it sounds like Logan Gilbert will return from the injured list and roll right into a two-start week (vs. Red Sox, @ Cubs). It’s a tough set of matchups, especially for someone fresh off the injured list, but if that does happen I would feel confident using Gilbert in all leagues. You drafted him to be an ace and he looked sharp on his minor league rehab assignment, I think you have to get him active as soon as possible. We’ll monitor throughout the weekend and switch him over once we get confirmation.

Without further ado, let’s dig into the options for the week of June 16.

Going Twice…

Note: Probable pitchers as of Friday, June 13, and are subject to change.

American League

Strong Plays

Kris Bubic, Royals, LHP (@ Rangers, @ Padres)

Bubic has been one of the best pitchers in all of baseball through his first 13 starts on the season, compiling a 1.92 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and an 82/26 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. He should be locked in to all fantasy lineups every week regardless of matchup, so he’s obviously going to be in there for a two-start week that includes two teams that rank in the bottom half of the league against left-handed pitching. I expect him to tally at least one win at 13 strikeouts with stellar ratios across these two starts. All systems go.

Casey Mize, Tigers, RHP (vs. Pirates, @ Rays)

With the way that Casey Mize has thrown the ball this season, he should be an automatic start in most weeks for fantasy purposes. That should be doubly so in weeks in which he starts twice. Add to the mix a start against the Pirates, in the spacious confines of Comerica Park to open the week, and you have a slam dunk on your hands here. With as much as the Tigers shuffle their rotation and insert bullpen days or spot starters, there’s always a chance that Mize has that second start moved back a day – in which case you would lose the tougher matchup against the Rays in a minor league ballpark. I’d be fine with that. Continue to start Mize with confidence.

Lance McCullers Jr., Astros, RHP (@ Athletics, @ Angels)

If you throw out McCullers’ second start of the season – a disaster in which he gave up seven runs in 1/3 of an inning – he has actually been pretty good this season. He has struck out six or more batters in each of his last four starts and seems to be getting stronger as he continues to shake off the rust. The matchup against the Athletics is a tough one in West Sacramento, but it’s not enough to scare us away. The second start against the Angels in Los Angles looks like a really strong opportunity. McCullers should get 12+ strikeouts over the two starts with a good shot at earning a win, which makes him an easy start for me in all formats.

Clarke Schmidt, Yankees, RHP (vs. Angels, vs. Orioles)

While he has shown some inconsistency through his first 10 starts on the season, the results overall have been very good for the 29-year-old right-hander. He has even stepped up his strikeout game as of late with seven or more punchouts in three of his last four outings. He gets to take on a pair of inferior teams at home this week which bodes well for his ability to rack up strikeouts and earn victories. He’s an easy start in all formats for me this upcoming week.

Will Warren, Yankees, RHP (vs. Angels, vs. Orioles)

Warren’s overall numbers on the season are being dragged down a bit by one disastrous outing against the Dodgers where he gave up seven runs in just 1 1/3 innings of work. The strikeouts have been elite – with 79 in 63 frames on the season – and he’s a good bet to earn a victory every time that he takes the mound with the Yankees’ offense backing him. There’s nothing in the matchups to suggest that you should be benching Warren for this two-start week, so he should be a start in leagues of all sizes.

Ryan Pepiot, Rays, RHP (vs. Orioles. vs. Tigers)

Pepiot has seemingly figured things out and has been dominating since the middle of April, posting a 2.72 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 49/15 K/BB ratio over 59 2/3 innings in his last 10 starts. We have been confidently attacking the Orioles’ offense with right-handed pitchers and I see no reason not to do that again this week. A matchup against the Tigers isn’t ideal, but they’re also not likely to hang a huge number on Pepiot in this spot. The only minor concern is that both starts will come at Steinbrenner Field, but it’s not enough to sway us from using Pepiot for his two-start week. Fire away.

Tyler Mahle, Rangers, RHP (vs. Royals, @ Pirates)

Mahle has been a godsend for the Rangers and for fantasy managers this season, unexpectedly registering a stellar 2.34 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and a 56/27 K/BB ratio across 77 innings in his first 14 starts. That should continue this week with a pair of strong matchups on tap. The only place he is lacking is in the strikeout department, but that concern is mitigated this week due to the volume he’ll see in two starts. He’s a terrific option for the upcoming week and should be started in 100% of leagues.

Chris Bassitt, Blue Jays, RHP (vs. Diamondbacks, vs. White Sox)

The 36-year-old right-hander has performed about as expected through his first 14 starts on the season, going 7-3 with a 3.70 ERA, 1.31 WHIP and a 78/19 K/BB ratio over 80 1/3 innings. He’s considered as a matchup play in most weeks that he’s scheduled for one start and should be started in most fantasy leagues whenever he takes the ball twice. Fortunately, that’s the case this week and his double includes a strong matchup at home against the White Sox to finish it off. There’s no reason to leave Bassitt on your bench for the upcoming week.

Decent Plays

Mitch Spence, Athletics, RHP (vs. Astros, vs. Guardians)

Spence has looked especially sharp since returning to the Athletics’ rotation, allowing just one run with an 8/1 K/BB ratio over 10 innings his first two times out. The Astros and the Guardians have both struggled against right-handed pitching this season, making both matchups a bit less scary than they would normally be. Having both starts at home in West Sacramento isn’t ideal, but that didn’t hinder him against the Twins in his first start. I’m buying what Spence has been selling and I’d be looking to stream him in both 12 and 15-team formats for the upcoming week.

Zack Littell, Rays, RHP (vs. Orioles. vs. Tigers)

The only thing that has been lacking from Littell in recent weeks has been the strikeouts. Over his last 11 starts he holds a terrific 3.10 ERA and 1.07 WHIP over 69 2/3 innings with a 44/8 K/BB ratio and six victories. Expect more of the same this week – decent ERA, great WHIP, a handful of strikeouts and a shot at a win. That’s certainly worthy of using in both 15 and 12 team formats and I may even roll the dice in shallower leagues if I didn’t have better alternative options lined up.

Zach Eflin, Orioles, RHP (@ Rays, @ Yankees)

I’m inclined to trust Zach Eflin in most circumstances, but this road two-step looks like a particularly challenging setup. Taking on the Rays at Steinbrenner Field isn’t the offensive environment that you’re ideally looking for and battling the Yankees at Yankee Stadium is among the worst possible matchups that you can draw. Eflin has five or more punchouts in each of his last three starts, so he should be able to approach double digits in the category over his two starts, but the ratio risk is significantly higher than his overall season line would imply here. I’d still probably roll the dice in 15-teamers, but I would consider keeping him on the pine in 12’s if I had better or even comparable options.

Slade Cecconi, Guardians, RHP (@ Giants, @ Athletics)

Cecconi hasn’t been a world beater through his first five starts, going 1-3 with an underwhelming 4.26 ERA, 1.34 WHIP and a 28/8 K/BB ratio over 25 1/3 innings. The strikeouts will certainly play and are enough to make him a streaming option if you need to make up ground in the category. The Giants have been among the league’s worst teams against right-handed pitching, so there’s no reason to worry about that one. Taking on the A’s at Sutter Health Park isn’t ideal, but as long as he’s able to keep the ball in the yard he could squeak out a victory there. To me, the risk of a blowup seems low in these two matchups and the strikeout ceiling is enough for me to use him in leagues of all sizes.

José Soriano, Angels, RHP (@ Yankees, vs. Astros)

Soriano comes into this week fresh off of the best start of his big league career, a 12-strikeout gem in which he allowed just one run over seven innings in a victory over the Athletics. Of course he was bombed by the Red Sox in his previous outing, so it’s hard to know where exactly he’ll land this time around. The first matchup is brutal, there’s no way to sugarcoat it. Taking on the Yankees in New York is about as bad as it gets. The second matchup is a bit easier, but it’s still no cakewalk. He’ll be squaring off against Clake Schmidt and Brandon Walter in those two outings, which for all intents and purposes is a decent draw, giving him a shot at a victory. I’d play him for the strikeouts, just be wary that the first start could turn into a disaster.

David Festa, Twins, RHP (@ Reds, vs. Brewers)

Festa gets a chance at extended run in the Twins’ rotation with Zebby Matthews and Pablo Lopez on the shelf and after falling on his face with a clunker against the Athletics he rebounded nicely in a victory over the Rangers his last time out. Taking on the Reds in Cincinnati isn’t a great matchup, but it’s not something that we should automatically avoid, while the Brewers have been among the league’s worst teams against right-handed pitching this season. He’s someone that I would be actively looking to pick up and stream this week in shallower formats and he should have staying power in the Twins’ rotation. Festa makes for a very strong addition.

At Your Own Risk

Dean Kremer, Orioles, RHP (@ Rays, @ Yankees)

I had a very difficult time having Zach Eflin as a decent option with two brutal matchups on tap so there’s no way that I can recommend Kremer with the same two starts on his schedule. That’s tough for me to admit, as I have been known to stream Kremer for most two-start weeks, I just can’t in good faith get behind this one. If you really need the strikeouts and a shot at a victory, be my guest, just understand that you’re exposing your ratios to unnecessary risk.

Lucas Giolito, Red Sox, RHP (@ Mariners, @ Giants)

We have seen a real mixed bag of results from Giolito through his first eight starts with the Red Sox this season. Three of his last five outings have been absolute gems. The other two, he got destroyed by the Angels and the Braves. The only thing worse than ratio risk is unpredictable ratio risk and there’s no rhyme or reason to when Giolito succeeded and failed this season. If you’re buying into the trends in small sample sizes, his three worst starts have all come at home, so perhaps there’s some hope to streaming him on the road for two starts. I can understand taking the risk in 15-team leagues, especially if you need the strikeouts. I have a much harder time getting there in 12-team leagues.

Sean Burke, White Sox, RHP (vs. Cardinals, @ Blue Jays)

I’ll be honest, I just don’t understand the appeal of attempting to stream Sean Burke. He doesn’t provide strong ratios. He doesn’t strike many batters out. He’s also very unlikely to win games while pitching for the White Sox. If I’m going to take on any sort of risk with questionable streaming options, I at least want them to be a guaranteed help in the strikeout department or have a decent shot at earning a win. I just don’t see any benefits to streaming Burke. Naturally, he’ll probably spin 13 scoreless innings and win two games now.

Kyle Hendricks, Angels, RHP (@ Yankees, vs. Astros)

The veteran right-hander is another guy that I usually have some level of interest in when he’s pitching twice. Unfortunately, the matchups this time around just won’t allow me to go there. He’s unlikely to win a game and doesn’t provide strikeouts, so all you’re doing is taking on substantial ratio risk without any real benefits. There are weeks where Hendricks can be a viable streaming option, this just isn’t one of them.

National League

Strong Plays

Robbie Ray, Giants, LHP (vs. Guardians, vs. Red Sox)

Ray has reverted to his Cy Young form for the Giants this season, compiling an 8-1 record, 2.55 ERA, 1.12 WHIP and a 92/33 K/BB ratio over 81 1/3 innings through his first 14 starts. He should be an automatic start in every league every week, though his week lines up particularly well for the 33-year-old southpaw. The Red Sox have hit left-handers well this season, though he catches them without Alex Bregman while the Guardians have flailed helplessly against southpaws all season. Look for Ray to continue his dominance, pile up 15+ strikeouts and earn a victory in what looks to be one of the top overall options on the week.

Andrew Abbott, Reds, LHP (vs. Twins, @ Cardinals)

Abbott has been outstanding through his first 11 starts on the season, going 6-1 with a 1.87 ERA, 0.97 WHIP and a 64/20 K/BB ratio across 62 2/3 innings. He’s someone who should be locked into all fantasy rosters on a weekly basis unless the single start matchup is brutal. He should be started in all leagues for all two-start weeks regardless of who he’s up against. The Twins and Cardinals certainly aren’t enough to scare us off of this one. Enjoy the added production that Abbott will provide during the upcoming week.

Jesús Luzardo, Phillies, LHP (@ Marlins, vs. Mets)

After an absolutely brilliant start to the season, Luzardo gave back all of the ratio gains that he had made for fantasy managers with a brutal two-start stretch where he gave up a whopping 20 earned runs over 5 2/3 innings against the Brewers and Blue Jays to start the month of May. He rebounded his last time out though, striking out 10 batters over six innings of one-run ball against the vaunted offense of the Cubs. It sounds like maybe he had been tipping his pitches and made a correction to get back on track. We’ll trust the full track record and the most recent start over that two-start blip and we’ll roll Luzardo with full confidence in all leagues this week – especially since it includes a revenge game against the Marlins in Miami.

Mick Abel, Phillies, RHP (@ Marlins, vs. Mets)

The 23-year-old rookie right-hander has impressed through his first three starts with the Phillies, compiling a 2.35 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and a 14/3 K/BB ratio over 15 1/3 innings. The matchup against the Marlins to start the week seems ripe for the picking as he’ll oppose Sandy Alcantara, making Abel a strong option in leagues of all sizes. If he’s hanging around on the waiver wire in shallow leagues, now would be the time to scoop him up.

Grant Holmes, Braves, RHP (vs. Mets, @ Marlins)

Holmes has finally started to live up to the high expectations that fantasy managers put on him during draft season. Over his last six starts he holds a terrific 3.48 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 37/12 K/BB ratio over 33 2/3 innings. He hasn’t had fewer than four strikeouts in any of those starts and has struck out nine in two of his last three. I’d be comfortable trotting his version of Holmes out against almost any opponent, so the fact that he gets a showdown against the Marlins as part of this two-step only makes him more appealing. I’d start him with complete confidence in all formats.

David Peterson, Mets, LHP (@ Braves, @ Phillies)

The 29-year-old southpaw has been extremely impressive in the Mets’ rotation this season, posting a 5-2 record, 2.49 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and a 71/25 K/BB ratio over 79 2/3 innings. He’s coming off of the finest start of his entire career – a complete game shutout against the Nationals with six strikeouts and zero walks. The matchups are tough, as both teams hit left-handed pitching well, but Peterson has earned the trust of fantasy managers and should be started for all two-start weeks right now.

Dylan Cease, Padres, RHP (@ Dodgers, vs. Royals)

Cease has struggled a bit in the ratio department this season (4.28 ERA, 1.29 WHIP), but he has continued to pile up strikeouts like they’re going out of style with 96 in his first 75 2/3 innings. He has also somehow secured only two victories despite pitching for the Padres. That has to correct at some point. A matchup against the Dodgers may seem scary on the surface, but he dominated them with 11 punchouts over seven scoreless innings in a victory his last time out. If you drafted Cease to be one of your top starting pitchers, you simply have to trust him and use him for his two-start weeks, it’s that simple. Even if he struggles, the strikeouts will be there.

Matthew Liberatore, Cardinals, LHP (@ White Sox, vs. Reds)

Liberatore has fallen on hard times in recent weeks, giving up 14 runs over 14 innings in his last three starts. That has caused his ERA to balloon from 2.73 to 3.93. Yikes. A matchup against the White Sox seems like the perfect recipe for him to get back on track though, as he should have a decent shot at securing a win while improving upon those ratios. The second start against the Reds is a mediocre matchup, but at least it comes at home in St. Louis. I would be starting Liberatore in any leagues in which I had him and would be looking to add him if any antsy fantasy managers dropped him due to the recent struggles.

Decent Plays

Brandon Pfaadt, Diamondbacks, RHP (@ Blue Jays, @ Rockies)

Pfaadt seems to have righted the ship after two disastrous outings blew up his ratios for the remainder of the season. He gave up 14 earned runs over three innings in those two starts before pitching a bit better in a victory over the Mariners his last time out. The matchups definitely work in his favor this week, even though the tilt against the Rockies is at Coors Field. There’s more ratio risk than there should be with Pfaadt this week and the strikeouts haven’t been as guaranteed as you’d expect from the Diamondbacks’ right-hander, I just don’t see how you get away from him in 15-team formats. In 12’s I could be swayed to keep him on the bench if I had better options.

Chad Patrick, Brewers, RHP (@ Cubs, @ Twins)

This is a very interesting one this week. Patrick has pitched very well this season, posting a 3.25 ERA, 1.26 WHIP and a 71/24 K/BB ratio over 74 2/3 innings. He’s coming off his worst start of the year though, giving up five runs over five frames against the Braves his last time out. Normally I would be all for a bounce-back in this spot, it’s the matchups that are giving me pause. The Cubs have mashed against right-handed pitching this season and there’s a chance that Patrick could get destroyed by the long ball at Wrigley Field. It doesn’t get any easier to finish the week as the Twins have been crushing right-handers as well over the past month. I’d still use him in 15 teamers for the strikeout upside, but I think I would try to avoid it in 12’s if at all possible.

Sandy Alcantara, Marlins, RHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Braves)

Alcantara has been nothing short of an abomination through his first 13 starts on the season, posting a cringe-inducing 7.14 ERA, 1.49 WHIP and a 50/31 K/BB ratio over 63 innings. It’s possible that he may be turning a corner though, as he has surrendered just two runs combined over his last two starts while working six innings in each and tallying 10 strikeouts. To be fair though, those starts were against the Rockies and Pirates. This week will be a true test to see where he stands. If you’ve absorbed the ratio damage to this point, I could see trotting him out there to try to get some of it back this week, at least the strikeouts should be there.

Cal Quantrill, Marlins, RHP (vs. Phillies, vs. Braves)

While the overall season line doesn’t reflect it, Quantrill has actually pitched pretty well as of late – registering a 3.58 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and a 30/9 K/BB ratio across 32 2/3 innings in his last seven starts since the calendar flipped to May. The matchups aren’t great for the upcoming week, but there’s a decent chance that he can keep the ratios in line while recording double-digit strikeouts and at least gives you an outside shot at earning a victory. For sure I would be looking to him as a streaming option in 15-teamers and I may even give it a shot in 12-team formats if I was feeling lucky.

Bailey Falter (@ Tigers, vs. Rangers)

Falter has surprisingly done a nice job for the Pirates this season, registering a respectable 3.36 ERA and 1.12 WHIP over 75 innings. He has also secured five victories while striking out only 46 batters. The Tigers have hit left-handers well this season, but they aren’t the type of offense that’s likely to cause a disaster outing, and pitching at Comerica Park should help him in that one. He then finishes the week with a strong matchup against the Rangers. Expect good ratios, enough volume to get around six strikeouts and an outside shot at a victory, which is more than enough for me to look his way in deeper leagues as a streaming option.

Jake Irvin, Nationals, RHP (vs. Rockies, @ Dodgers)

The ultimate dichotomy of matchups. Irvin gets the best possible matchup to start the week, taking on the Rockies at home before finishing his week with perhaps the worst possible matchup, battling the Dodgers in Los Angeles. Irvin is typically reserved in fantasy leagues to stream for his two-start weeks, and I think with the first one being against the Rockies you have to throw him and just hope that he doesn’t get blown up by the Dodgers in that second start. Hope for a win and a couple of strikeouts, knowing that ratio damage could come on the back end.

Michael Soroka, Nationals, RHP (vs. Rockies, @ Dodgers)

Like teammate Jake Irvin highlighted above, Soroka gets the best possible matchup and the worst possible matchup in the same week, making him an interesting option. I think you need to throw caution to the wind and take advantage of the matchup against the Rockies. The victory that he could earn you there more than outweighs the potential ratio risk that could be inflicted by the Dodgers in that second start. He also has the benefit of taking on the Dodgers on Sunday, so if there are any rain outs or modifications to the Nationals’ rotation, he would be left with simply a single start against the Rockies, which we would roll ten times out of ten. Use him and hope for the best.

At Your Own Risk

Ben Brown, Cubs, RHP (vs. Brewers, vs. Mariners)

Brown has been a model of inconsistency this season. Five different times he has given up five runs or more, including three times in his last five starts. He has also struck out four or more batters in every start this season and should be expected to contribute there even if he gets crushed in one of these starts. The fact that both outings are at Wrigley Field doesn’t play in his favor, though having the Cubs’ powerful offense backing him could lead to a victory or two. As long as you understand the ratio risk that you’re taking on, I don’t see any problem to using Brown in deeper leagues – especially with the high strikeout floor.

Kyle Freeland, Rockies, LHP (@ Nationals, vs. Diamondbacks)

Just say no to all Rockies’ pitchers, especially in two-start weeks. There’s no reason to do it. The results aren’t going to be good and there’s no team in baseball less likely to afford a pitcher a chance at a victory. Stay far, far away.

Antonio Senzatela, Rockies, RHP (@ Nationals, vs. Diamondbacks)

Just say no to all Rockies’ pitchers, especially in two-start weeks. There’s no reason to do it. The results aren’t going to be good and there’s no team in baseball less likely to afford a pitcher a chance at a victory. Stay far, far away.

Randy Vásquez, Padres, RHP (@ Dodgers, vs. Royals)

Somehow Vásquez continues to get by on smoke and mirrors. He holds a strong 3.57 ERA over 68 innings through his first 14 starts but that comes with a 1.40 WHIP, 5.93 xERA and a 5.61 xFIP. The correction is coming. The Padres have been careful not to let him face a lineup for a third time in recent starts, which should help to mitigate some of the damage, but there’s a blow up on the horizon – probably in his first start of the week against the Dodgers. I’m not risking him in any leagues, not even 15 teamers.

Streamer City

Here are a couple of my hand-picked streaming options for the upcoming week that are readily available in most fantasy leagues. I’ll track these results throughout the season so you can see how my recommendations have performed.

American League

Patrick Corbin, Rangers, LHP (vs. Royals - Thursday 6/19)

Despite strong results through his first 66 1/3 innings on the season, Patrick Corbin continues to get very little respect from the fantasy community. That should change this week. The Royals have really struggled against southpaws this season, setting Corbin up for further success in a matchup against Michael Wacha on Thursday. I think he’s a good bet to earn a victory while adding a handful of strikeouts and limiting ratio damage.

National League

Erick Fedde, Cardinals, RHP (@ White Sox - Thursday 6/19)

Fedde is exactly the type of arm that we should be looking to stream in premium matchups while sitting the rest of the time. Getting to battle the White Sox, even in Chicago, classifies as a premium matchup. There’s also the added motivation of it being a revenge game for Fedde as he resurrected his career with the White Sox last season before getting dealt to the Cardinals in a deadline deal. I think he absolutely shoves in this spot and makes for a terrific streaming option. At the moment, he’s rostered in just 19 percent of all Yahoo leagues.

Last Week’s Review

Colton Gordon, Astros, LHP (vs. White Sox - Wednesday 6/11)

The 26-year-old left-hander was a victim of the Astros shuffling their starting rotation around, so instead of battling the hapless White Sox on Wednesday, he’ll instead take on the Twins at home on Friday night. Not the matchup that we wanted, but we’ll see how it goes.

Bryce Elder, Braves, RHP (vs. Rockies - Friday 6/13)

Elder hasn’t pitched yet, he’s set to take on the Rockies on Friday evening. We’re still very confident that he’s going to deliver strong results in that spot.