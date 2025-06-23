Red Sox at Angels Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for June 23

It’s Monday, June 23 and the Red Sox (40-39) are in Anaheim to take on the Angels (37-40). Walker Buehler is slated to take the mound for Boston against Jack Kochanowicz for Los Angeles.

Despite being 6.0 games behind the New York Yankees, the Red Sox are making ground in the AL East. They have won seven of their last 10 games and start a series against the struggling Angels. An Angels team that has lost six of their last 10 games and is one of the worst batting teams in the MLB.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Follow Rotoworld Player News for the latest fantasy and betting player news and analysis all season long.

Game details & how to watch Red Sox at Angels

Date: Monday, June 23, 2025

Time: 9:38PM EST

Site: Angel Stadium

City: Anaheim, CA

Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Network West, NESN, MLBN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up-to-date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day MLB schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game with every out.

Odds for the Red Sox at the Angels

The latest odds as of Monday:

Moneyline: Red Sox (-125), Angels (+105)

Spread: Red Sox -1.5

Total: 9.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Red Sox at Angels

Pitching matchup for June 23, 2025: Walker Buehler vs. Jack Kochanowicz

Red Sox: Walker Buehler, (5-5, 5.95 ERA)

Last outing (Seattle Mariners, 6/17): 3.1 Innings Pitched, 8 Earned Runs Allowed, 8 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 2 Strikeouts Angels: Jack Kochanowicz, (3-8, 5.38 ERA)

Last outing (New York Yankees, 6/18): 5.1 Innings Pitched, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 2 Hits Allowed, 3 Walks, and 8 Strikeouts

vs.

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest MLB player news for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries, and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions, and news type!

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Red Sox at Angels

The Red Sox have won 4 of their last 5 series

The Under is 7-3 in the Red Sox’s last 10 games

The Angels have covered in 4 of their last 5 games showing a profit of 3.27 units

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our MLB Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Red Sox and the Angels

Rotoworld Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread, and over/under bet for every game on the MLB calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, ballpark information, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Monday’s game between the Red Sox and the Angels:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Red Sox on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Angels at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 9.0.

Want even more MLB best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert MLB Predictions page from NBC

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff: