Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees World Series Game 5 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary

I’m Chris Crawford, and I’ll be your live blog host this evening for Game 5 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees were able to stave off elimination thanks in large part to a grand slam from Anthony Volpe, and now will look to be the first team in World Series history to force a Game 6 after falling behind 3-0. It’s Jack Flaherty vs. Gerrit Cole with the Dodgers having another chance to clinch their eighth championship.

How to Watch: Game 5 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.