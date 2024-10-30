Los Angeles Dodgers vs New York Yankees World Series Game 5 live: Scores, updates, highlights, commentary
Live commentary and updates as the Dodgers and Yankees battle in Game 5 of the World Series.
I’m Chris Crawford, and I’ll be your live blog host this evening for Game 5 of the World Series between the New York Yankees and Los Angeles Dodgers. The Yankees were able to stave off elimination thanks in large part to a grand slam from Anthony Volpe, and now will look to be the first team in World Series history to force a Game 6 after falling behind 3-0. It’s Jack Flaherty vs. Gerrit Cole with the Dodgers having another chance to clinch their eighth championship.
How to Watch: Game 5 of the World Series can be viewed on FOX beginning at 8:08 ET.
Game One seems like ages ago, but it was one of the better World Series games we’ve seen — at least in this writer’s eyes — and it started with terrific performances by the starters.
Cole got off to a bit of a shaky start in Game 1 with two long flyball outs from Shohei Ohtani and Mookie Betts, but he settled down very nicely while allowing just one run in six innings. The right-hander was pulled after 88 pitches, and the question now will be how big of a pitch count Cole will have in this must-win game. If the Yankees get a big cushion, would they consider pulling Cole to save him for a potential Game 7 appearance? There’s risk — and reward — with that potential usage.
Flaherty allowed just two runs in his 5 2/3 frames; both coming on a Giancarlo Stanton homer with two outs in the sixth. He also told reporters he was dealing with cramping in his hamstring prior to that at-bat, but there was never really any doubt that the right-hander was going to be on the bump for Game 5. Flaherty has been up-and-down in this postseason, and with the Dodgers essentially punting Game 4 and an off-day before Game 6, they’ll be able to turn to their relievers early if necessary.
- Moneyline: LAD: (+122) | NYY: (-144)
- Spread: LAD: +1.5 (-165) | NYY: -1.5 (-136)
- Total: 8.5 -- Over: (-105) | Under: (-115)
The lineups are out, and unsurprisingly there are no changes.
Tonight’s #WorldSeries Game 5 Dodgers lineup at Yankees: pic.twitter.com/HgTd6w4Qwn— Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) October 30, 2024
Freddie Freeman has homered in each game this series and his last six World Series games. He’ll get a chance to add to that total with a roundtripper Wednesday, and he’s hit Gerrit Cole well in the past (7-for-20 with one HR).
Game 5 up next. #RepBX pic.twitter.com/N05UXAAjAM— New York Yankees (@Yankees) October 30, 2024
The Yankees made a change last night from their usual order; placing Jazz Chisholm in the middle of Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. It probably had more to do with the Dodgers’ pitching, but it did “work” with the team scoring 11 runs in the must-win game.