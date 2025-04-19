 Skip navigation
The 2025 Masters
Zach Johnson left Masters Champions Dinner feeling ‘not very comfortable’
Edmonton Oilers v Anaheim Ducks
Greg Cronin fired as coach of Anaheim Ducks after 2 seasons
NHL: MAY 11 Eastern Conference 2nd Round - Rangers at Hurricanes
New York Rangers fire coach Peter Laviolette after missing the playoffs

nbc_pl_maatsengoal_250419.jpg
Maatsen blasts Aston Villa 2-1 ahead of Newcastle
nbc_pl_schargoal_250419.jpg
Schar heads Newcastle level with Aston Villa
nbc_pl_watkinsgoal_250419.jpg
Watkins puts Aston Villa in front after 36 seconds

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Zverev and Shelton set up final in Munich

  
Published April 19, 2025 01:45 PM
Analyzing Alcaraz's comments on mental health
April 8, 2025 02:48 PM
Dan Le Batard and Co. discuss Carlos Alcaraz's recent comments about mental health in sports, breaking down how the Spanish tennis star has a different perspective by playing in an individual sport.

MUNICH (AP) — Top-seeded Alexander Zverev will play for a record-equalling third ATP Munich title after reaching the final on Saturday.

The German riding home crowd support will face second-seeded Ben Shelton in Sunday’s decider at the BMW Open.

Zverev lost his serve only once while beating Fabian Marozsan of Hungary 7-6 (3), 6-3 in the semifinals. Marozsan made 28 unforced errors.

Shelton overcame fifth-seeded Francisco Cerundolo 2-6, 7-6 (7), 6-4 from a break down in the final set. Shelton also was two points from defeat twice in the tiebreak.

He has reached his fourth career final and second on clay after winning in Houston last year.