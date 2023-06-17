Skip navigation
Overview
Player News
Stats
Game Log
Angels acquire slugger Jorge Soler from Braves for starting pitcher Griffin Canning
Soler had 21 homers and 64 RBIs with a .780 OPS last season with the Braves and Giants. One year earlier, he hit 36 homers for Miami.
Associated Press
,
Associated Press
,
San Diego Padres 2024 MLB season recap: Will the real Fernando Tatis Jr. please stand up?
James Schiano
,
James Schiano
,
Kansas City Royals 2024 season recap: Bobby Witt Jr., rotation highlight remarkable turnaround.
Christopher Crawford
,
Christopher Crawford
,
Top 111 MLB Free Agents for 2024-25: Juan Soto and Corbin Burnes lead this year’s class
Matthew Pouliot
,
Matthew Pouliot
,
Philadelphia Phillies 2024 MLB Team Recap: Are Bryce Harper and Trea Turner still among the fantasy elite?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
Houston Astros 2024 MLB season recap: Turnaround season sets stage for uncertain future
Nick Shlain
,
Nick Shlain
,
Milwaukee Brewers 2024 MLB Team Recap: How good can Jackson Chourio be?
Eric Samulski
,
Eric Samulski
,
