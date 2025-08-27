Royals at White Sox Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends and stats for August 27

Its Wednesday, August 27 and the Royals (67-65) are in Chicago to take on the White Sox (48-83). Ryan Bergert is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Aaron Civale for Chicago.

The Royals evened up the series at one apiece after winning 5-4 on Tuesday. Kansas City moved to 8-4 on the season versus Chicago and 8-4 over the last 12 games overall, so they are clearly the warmer team. Chicago had its three-game winning streak snapped with the loss yesterday, but 4-4 in the previous eight contests.

Let’s dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two. We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch first pitch, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Royals at White Sox

Date: Wednesday, August 27, 2025

Time: 7:40PM EST

Site: Rate Field

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, CHSN

Odds for the Royals at the White Sox

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Royals (-122), White Sox (+102)

Spread: Royals -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at White Sox

Pitching matchup for August 27, 2025: Ryan Bergert vs. Aaron Civale

Royals: Ryan Bergert, (1-1, 2.78 ERA)

Last outing: 3.18 ERA, 2 Earned Runs Allowed, 3 Hits Allowed, 1 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts White Sox: Aaron Civale, (3-8, 4.91 ERA)

Last outing: 7.20 ERA, 4 Earned Runs Allowed, 5 Hits Allowed, 4 Walks, and 5 Strikeouts

vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at White Sox

Kansas City is 8-4 versus Chicago this year

Kansas City is 8-4 over the last 12 games

Chicago is 4-8 over the last 12 games

The Royals have won 7 of their last 10 games against teams with losing records

The Royals’ last 4 versus the White Sox have stayed under the Total

The White Sox are up 1.62 units on the Run Line in their last 5 at home

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the White Sox

Rotoworld Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s game between the Royals and the White Sox:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Kansas City Royals on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago White Sox at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

