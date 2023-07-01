 Skip navigation
MLB Tampa Bay Rays Luke Raley

Luke
Raley

MLB: Tampa Bay Rays at Oakland Athletics
A’s beat Rays 2-1 for seventh straight win as fans hold reverse boycott
Pinch-hitter Carlos Pérez broke a tie with an RBI groundout in the eighth inning and the Oakland Athletics beat the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 on Tuesday night in front of a spirited crowd at the Coliseum.
    Luke Raley
    TB Left Fielder #55
    Luke Raley reaches three times, hits 13th homer in win
    Randy Arozarena
    TB Left Fielder #56
    Arozarena not in Thursday’s lineup vs. Arizona
    Luke Raley
    TB Left Fielder #55
    Luke Raley returns to Rays’ lineup on Saturday
    Luke Raley
    TB Left Fielder #55
    CT scan shows no fracture in Raley’s hand
    Luke Raley
    TB Left Fielder #55
    Raley (hand) out of Friday’s lineup
Rays slugger Brandon Lowe shut down 2 to 3 weeks by back injury
McClanahan earns MLB-leading ninth win, Rays beat Red Sox 4-1
Strider No. 1 in updated SP ranks