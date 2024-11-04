Ace Gerrit Cole reportedly staying with New York Yankees, working on revised deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Rory McIlroy begins DP World Tour playoffs with commanding points lead
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, stats, and QB matchup
Honda Racing - Tim Gajser action shot.jpg
Imitating human design, Mips technology reduces force impact
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breful_wilsonintv_241104.jpg
Wilson discusses ‘crazy ending’ in win v. Bees
nbc_pl_breful_postgame_241104.jpg
Wilson saves the day for Fulham against Brentford
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal2_241104.jpg
Wilson’s 97-minute header gives Fulham lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Alfred Dunhill Links Championship 2024 - Day Three
Rory McIlroy begins DP World Tour playoffs with commanding points lead
Syndication: Iowa City Press-Citizen
Iowa Hawkeyes vs. UCLA Bruins prediction: Odds, expert picks, betting trends, stats, and QB matchup
Honda Racing - Tim Gajser action shot.jpg
Imitating human design, Mips technology reduces force impact
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_pl_breful_wilsonintv_241104.jpg
Wilson discusses ‘crazy ending’ in win v. Bees
nbc_pl_breful_postgame_241104.jpg
Wilson saves the day for Fulham against Brentford
nbc_pl_fulbre_wilsongoal2_241104.jpg
Wilson’s 97-minute header gives Fulham lead

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up
All Scores
Odds by
betmgm-sportsbooklightbg.webp

Ace Gerrit Cole reportedly staying with New York Yankees, working on revised deal

  
Published November 4, 2024 05:29 PM

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Gerrit Cole will remain with the New York Yankees rather than become a free agent.

New York had until 5 p.m. EST to add a $36 million salary for 2029 to his contract, which had four years and $144 million remaining.

The sides were still working on a revised contract, two people familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press. The people spoke on condition of anonymity because no announcement was made.

Cole’s $324 million, nine-year deal, agreed to before the 2020 season, gave him the right to opt out following the 2024 World Series but said the Yankees could void the opt out by adding the additional year.

A 34-year-old right-hander, Cole won the 2023 AL Cy Young Award. His 2024 season didn’t start until June 19 because of nerve irritation and edema in his right elbow. The six-time All-Star went 8-5 with a 3.41 ERA in 17 starts, then was 1-0 with a 2.17 ERA in five postseason starts.

New York’s decision gives the Yankees six potential rotation returnees, a group that includes Carlos Rodón, Clarke Schmidt, Luis Gil, Nestor Cortes and Marcus Stroman.