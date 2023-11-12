 Skip navigation
Astros will promote bench coach Espada to be manager, AP source says

  
Published November 12, 2023 05:13 PM
Houston Astros manager Joe Espada

Oct 11, 2022; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Astros bench coach Joe Espada (19) looks on before game one of the ALDS for the 2022 MLB Playoffs against the Seattle Mariners at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

HOUSTON — Joe Espada will be introduced as manager of the Houston Astros on Monday, a person familiar with the hiring told The Associated Press.

The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity Sunday because the team hadn’t announced the decision. The Astros have a news conference schedule for Monday morning.

Espada will take over for Dusty Baker, who retired last month.

This will be the first managerial position for the 48-year-old Espada, who has been Houston’s bench coach since 2018.

Espada began his coaching career in the Marlins organization, working in the minors until moving to the big-league club as the third base coach in 2010.

He remained with the Marlins through the 2013 season before taking a job as a special assistant to New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman. He joined the Yankees coaching staff in 2015 and worked as their infield and third base coach through the 2017 season.

Espada, who was born in Puerto Rico, was drafted by the Oakland Athletics in the second round of the 1996 amateur draft and spent nine seasons in the minors. He advanced to Triple-A as a player, but retired at age 29 after failing to reach the majors before beginning his coaching career.