Braves stars Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider not expected back from injuries by 2025 opener

  
Published November 6, 2024 01:01 PM
Ronald Acuna Jr

May 20, 2024; Cumberland, Georgia, USA; Atlanta Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr (13) scores a run against the San Diego Padres during the first inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Dale Zanine/Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

SAN ANTONIO — Braves star outfielder Ronald Acuña Jr. and pitcher Spencer Strider are not expected to recover from injuries in time for Atlanta’s season opener at San Diego on March 27.

Acuña, the 2023 NL MVP, tore his left ACL on May 26 and the 26-year-old slugger had surgery on June 6.

Strider, a right-hander who turned 26, had surgery on April 12 to repair his pitching elbow. Strider had Tommy John surgery in 2019 and said the latest procedure used an internal brace.

“I think with both guys, I don’t think it’s significant time, but I think we’re confident that opening day is not realistic for them,” Braves general manager Alex Anthopoulos told reporters at the general managers meetings. “I think, look, once we get to spring, you get to the beginning of February, you’ll have a much better idea on timelines. We’re planning that they will not be part of the opening-day roster, and how soon after that, we’ll know more as we get deeper into the offseason.”